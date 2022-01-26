Congrats to the Owsley County High School Academic Team who competed in District Governor’s Cup in Lee County on Saturday, January 22nd against Lee, Jackson, and Estill Counties.
Team members include Christian Bowling, Gracie Duff, Logan Reed, Adriana Halsey, Emma Hardy, Tim Smallwood and Jack Darling.
The team was voted the Hume sportsmanship award by the other teams and some students placed in the following subjects: Christian Bowling 2nd in math, Gracie Duff 1st in science, Tim Smallwood 5th in social studies, Emma Hardy 1st in language arts, Jack Darling 3rd in language arts.
Those individuals advance to region competition at Hazard High School on Feb. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.