Owsley County High School Shines Green

Owsley County High School is proud to celebrate our students, staff, and school community in the latest release of the Kentucky School Report Card/Accountability data for the 2021-2022 school year. Kentucky Schools are held accountable for student assessment results in core subjects (reading, mathematics, science, social studies, writing), the quality of school climate and safety, and postsecondary readiness and graduation rate at the high school. The new system provides indicator ratings from very low to very high and an overall color performance rating for each Kentucky public school ranging from red (the lowest) to blue (the highest).
Owsley County High school is proud of our school for their performance on the state assessment and other indicators in this new accountability system. Owsley County Middle School received an overall Orange performance rating (48.1) and Owsley County High School received an overall Green performance rating (68.5). OCMHS scores led to a near-universal increase in all of the indicators with Kentucky Department of Education. The school had a nearly 10% increase in all subjects in middle school, putting us right on the cusp of becoming a Yellow middle school. Also, we were one of the few high schools in eastern Kentucky to reach Green status. This is a huge accomplishment and something our teachers and students should celebrate!
Below are a few celebration points from our data from the School Report Card:
- OCMHS had higher Proficient/Distinguished percentage than the state averages in 8th & 10th Reading, 8th Math, 11th Science, 8th & 11th Social Studies, 8th Editing & Mechanics, and 11th On-Demand Writing.
- OCMHS had lower Novice rates than the state averages in 8th & 10th Reading, 11th Science, 8th & 11th Social Studies, 8th & 11th Editing & Mechanics, and 8th & 11th On-Demand Writing.
- OCHS had a 21.8% increase in our postsecondary readiness Indicator. Our school went from a 57.1 in 2020-21 to a 78.9 in 2021-22.
We are proud of our students, teachers, staff, parents, and school district community for the hard work evidenced by the latest accountability results. These results confirm that our school continues to focus on every student, every day. We are proud of the growth our students have made even after a difficult few years.
Owsley County Middle/High School has an amazing group of teachers who go above and beyond every day to provide our students with a quality education and assist them to reach high levels of success. The Green level designation of the high school is the acknowledgement of the hard work of the entire staff of OCMHS. The release of the performance data brings celebration for our school, as well as opportunities to look at where our school can improve. Our school will use this data to inform our next steps and school improvement plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.