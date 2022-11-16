Owsley County High School Shines Green

Owsley County High School is proud to celebrate our students, staff, and school community in the latest release of the Kentucky School Report Card/Accountability data for the 2021-2022 school year. Kentucky Schools are held accountable for student assessment results in core subjects (reading, mathematics, science, social studies, writing), the quality of school climate and safety, and postsecondary readiness and graduation rate at the high school. The new system provides indicator ratings from very low to very high and an overall color performance rating for each Kentucky public school ranging from red (the lowest) to blue (the highest). 

     Owsley County High school is proud of our school for their performance on the state assessment and other indicators in this new accountability system. Owsley County Middle School received an overall Orange performance rating (48.1) and Owsley County High School received an overall Green performance rating (68.5). OCMHS scores led to a near-universal increase in all of the indicators with Kentucky Department of Education.   The school had a nearly 10% increase in all subjects in middle school, putting us right on the cusp of becoming a Yellow middle school.  Also, we were one of the few high schools in eastern Kentucky to reach Green status.  This is a huge accomplishment and something our teachers and students should celebrate!

Recommended for you