Owsley County honored in Kentucky Farm Bureau’s County Activities of Excellence Program

Owsley County Farm Bureau was honored as one of the five winners in the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) County Activities of Excellence program.
The County Activities of Excellence competition was developed to identify and honor the outstanding, innovative programs or activities conducted at the county level that meet the overall goals of the organization. The program also encourages KFB members to share their ideas with others who may benefit or be able to replicate a successful program in their own county.
Owsley County Farm Bureau created a “Kids Kash” program to address the issues of food insecurity in the community. The program provided vouchers for children to use at the local Farmer’s Market to purchase fruit and vegetables for their families.
The “Kids Kash” program encouraged lifestyle changes while increasing access to food and providing educational opportunities for youth all while providing a fun agriculture lesson that let children interact with members of their community.
As a result of this activity, Owsley County Farm Bureau has been selected to participate in the 2022 American Farm Bureau virtual convention in January.
