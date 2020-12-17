Owsley County School Board approves bid for technology installation to improve air quality in all buildings

At the December 8th regular scheduled board meeting the Owsley County Board of Education approved a bid by Thermal Equipment to install a GPS system https://globalplasmasolutions.com/how-it-works to help mitigate the COVID19 virus and improve indoor air quality for students and staff.
How It Works
Through our needlepoint bipolar ionization or NPBI® technology, we deliver clean indoor air — producing neither ozone nor other harmful byproducts.
GPS’ NPBI technology safely cleans indoor air. This patented technology produces a high concentration of positive and negative ions, delivering them to the space via the ventilation system. Within the air stream, ions attach to particles, where they combine, become larger and are more easily filtered from the air. When ions come in contact with pathogens, they disrupt the pathogens’ surface proteins, rendering them inactive.
An ion is a molecule or atom that is positively or negatively charged, meaning it must either gain or relinquish electrons in order to become neutral.
Naturally occurring ions are everywhere outdoors, and they are constantly working to clean the air. Ions are created with energy from rushing water, crashing waves and even sunlight. GPS’ NPBI technology generates ions without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts, so you can bring outdoor freshness indoors.
“I would like to thank the board of education for their consideration of this new technology as they understand and appreciate how the learning and work environment is a critical component of an effective school. Installation should be in place when we return to school in all buildings,” stated Tim Bobrowski, Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.