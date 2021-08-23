Owsley County School Board Gets Ready for a New School Year

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Roll call was done. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve minutes from the last regular meeting and the special meeting.
“Every school in the state is requiring students and staff to wear masks this year. They are also asking for everyone to continue social distance (3 feet for vaccinated people and 6 feet for unvaccinated people),” explained Superintendent Bobrowski.
Autumn Herald gave the financial report. She gave the board a copy of both the June and July reports. She stated that since they had not closed out all of the end of the fiscal year in June, she had included it in this meeting so that everyone could see it. She went on to say that the auditors will be here on September 1st and 2nd to conduct our yearly audit. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report.
A motion was made and carried to approve the KISTA Equipment Lease Certificates of Participation. A motion was made and carried to approve the 2021-2022 tax rates at 2% under compensated. A motion was made and carried to approve Early Head Start/Head Start Revised 2021-2022 Salary Schedule with COLA. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's travel expenses for July and August. A motion was made and carried to approve the CBE
(Council for Better Education) Resolution and Assessment. A motion was made and carried to approve the 2021-2022 Leader In Me Agreement. A motion was made and carried to approve the Student Handbook for OCES. A motion was made and carried to approve the Student Handbook for OCHS. A motion was made and carried to approve the Employee Handbook. A motion was made and carried to approve the 2021-2022 OCES Schedule. A motion was made and carried to approve the OCMS/OCHS Schedule.
One motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: approve Owsley County School Bus Routes for 2021-2022, approve SRO (School Resource Officer) Contract Agreement for 2021-2022, review Data Security Best Practices for 2021-2022, approve MOA KEDC for 2021-2022 and approve Owsley County Preschool Partnership Grant for 2021-2022.
Several people were employed for the upcoming school year. They include: Robin Himes STC (Save The Children) Director, Angela Edwards STC (Save The Children) Literacy Coordinator, Mildred Hudson OCES Teacher, Patricia Montgomery, Amber Smith (K & 1 Aide), Alizabeth Woodward (K-Aide), Abigail Oliver Instructional Assistants 1 at OCES, Keasha Tolson .5 School/Home/Community Liaison and .5 Attendance/Transportation Data Steward at OCES, Angel Williams Speech Therapy Services, Chelsea Harris College & Career Navigator (GEAR UP) at OCHS, Susan Stepp Certified Substitute and Brett Burns was appointed as the Community Education Director.
The board wanted to recognize the following: Cathy Mayes, Sherry Caudell, Joan Campbell, Save The Children After School, Diana Gilbert, Tonya Gibson, Subs and Summer Staff. The board also accepted the resignation of Stephen Herald Assistant Cross Country Coach (effective 8/3/2021. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By:
Lisa Robinson - Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.