The Following From Owsley County Sheriff’s Office:
Cruise, Roger D., 53, Owensboro, Ky. Arresting Agency: OC Sheriff's Department Charge(s): Serving Parole Violation Warrant (for the Kentucky Parole Board). Arrested 4/5/2022.
Barrett, Lester Lee, 34, Address Unknown. Arresting Agency: OC Sheriff's Department Charge(s): To Answer the Following: 2 Counts of Failure to Appear. Arrested on 4/6/2022.
Sandlin, Sasha N., 26, Booneville, Ky. Arresting Agency: OC Sheriff's Department Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); One Headlight; Failure to or Improper Signal; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; To Answer the Following: Failure to Appear (for Johnson County Circuit Court); 2 Counts To Answer the Following: Failure to Appear (for Magoffin County District Court); Execution of Complaint Warrant for Owsley County Court: Burglary, 3rdDegree; Criminal Mischief 3rdDegree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others $500 < $1,000.
Arrested on 4/8/2022.
