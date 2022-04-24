Owsley County Theater

On April 16th, the Owsley County Theater won 2nd place at EKDAS. EKDAS stands for Eastern KY Dramatic Arts Society. They went up against 7 other awesome schools.The other awards they received are Best Newcomer, Best Live Accompaniment to the The Rookies, Best Supporting Actor to Erin Napier, and two students on the All-Mountain Cast: Callie Smallwood and Ethan Sebastian.

