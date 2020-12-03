As of 11/17/2020 all cards have been mailed and take 10-14 business days for delivery. Some cards may not arrive until the end of December due to corrections. This is for students ONLY!
If a student hasn’t received a card by today, 11/30/2020, the parent or guardian should call 1-855-307-8959. The parent or guardian must make this phone call due to confidentiality- information will not be released to a school representative.
P-EBT cards were issued by the CHFS Department for Community Based Services to more than 627,000 students for benefits during a 100-year pandemic. Beneficiaries who do not need the assistance are encouraged to destroy the card or make an equivalent donation to their local food pantry.
