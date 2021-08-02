Projects, Projects, and Projects

By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
The Booneville City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. Most members were in attendance with a couple on Teleconference. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the last monthly meeting on June 9th and a special meeting on June 25th.
Cassie Hudson from Partnership Housing talked to the council that the CBDG Grant Fish Creek Subdivision work is about 85%. She has started working on another grant that is for $1.4 million for housing development.
Cheryl Honkomp from KRADD was introduced to everyone. She told the council that she would be coming to their monthly meetings and if they can let her know if they have questions.
Lisa Botner gave a quick update of things that are upcoming. She stated that there were a total of 19 people on the kayaking trip. All were from out of town with one group from Beattyville. She went on to say that Daniel Boone Days was a success as well.
FEMA is making a site visit tomorrow, July 15th and July 23rd. There are four people from different sectors of FEMA coming to look at our city. This is for public assistance from the flood. The mayor said, “we will be looking at the intake system because it is down to one intake working and it has three.”
The mayor gave the water and sewer report. He stated that the city is working with Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering on the UV System. We are trying to get help from FEMA with seven washouts from the flood.
Paul Nesbitt updated the council members on the projects that he is working on with the city. He stated that the Highway 11 Project is continuing. Paul presented an invoice to the council for approval. A motion was made and carried to pay the invoice. Paul told the council that the D.O.W. Permit to start work on the I/I Project came in earlier today. Now we need to start working on getting the advertisement for bids for this project. Materials for the Pump Station Rehab Project are not only expensive but they are also scarce. We are having a hard time getting pumps and pipes. They are supposed to have the pumps here on the 23rd. We are doing the rehab on part of the pumps in this project and we will be doing a Phase II that will get the rest of the pumps. Bids have been taken for the Radio Read Project. A motion was made and carried to award the bid to Ferguson. The Water Plant Rehab Project has been submitted and funding has been requested for the Telemetry Expansion Project. He also said the city needs to keep working on future projects. One such project is finishing the sidewalk on up to the high school.
The Collections Report was presented to the council. The governor's office suggested that we work with everyone that is behind on their water bills so that they can get them caught up. If you owe a bill and need to pay payments, please let the ladies in the water office help you. If you agree to a payment plan and don't pay your payments then you will be disconnected.
Police Chief Tara Chadwell Roberts and Officer Lucas Turner requested permission to submit paperwork to purchase a Ford Explorer. Chief Roberts stated that they have arrested a few people in the past month.
The financials were presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the financials. A motion was also made and carried to pay the bills. A first reading of the KBC Ordinance took place. Tammy Shouse informed the council that the city is getting ready to start our audit. Doing the audit this year is Summer, McCrary & Sparks.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
