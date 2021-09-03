Public invited to discuss foster care system at virtual town hall meetings in September

The public is invited to virtual town hall meetings in September to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Anyone with an interest in making the foster care system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings that will take place Sept. 14, 17, 22 and 24. Registration is required.
Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide are hosting the events. The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meeting at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.
At the September meetings, CFCRBs will lead discussions on identifying barriers to getting children in foster care into safe, permanent homes. Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.
Findings from the meetings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and included in the CFCRB’s annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, governor and legislature.
For more information, contact the Kentucky CFCRB at cfcrb@kycourts.net.
