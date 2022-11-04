Republican Party Fish Fry

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, the Owsley County Republican Party held a fish fry for the Republican candidates. There were candidates that are running for governor: Mike Harmon, Ryan Quarles, Eric Hubbard (Future of MotorSports in Appalachia) and Laura Sydney Hogan speaking for Kelly Craft , our State Representative Chris Fugate and our local candidates: Zeke Little (County Judge Executive), Tara Chadwell Roberts (OC Sheriff), Alan Taylor (Magistrate District #1), Jason Reed (Magistrate District #2), Jeff Dooley (Magistrate District #3), Henley McIntosh (County Attorney), Steve Addison (Constable District #2), Phyllis Cornett (Circuit Clerk) and Mike Reynolds (OC PVA).
There were a couple of bands that played and entertained the crowd. Bourbon Branch members are from Manchester, London and Owsley County and the Rookies – high school students from Owsley County High School. There were also inflatables for the kids. It was a beautiful day for food, fun, friends and some political talking. The Republican party would like to thank all that showed up and the ones that worked the event. It was a success with over 600 people in attendance during the 5 hours at the Bill Murrell Fairgrounds.
