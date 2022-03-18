Reward Being Offered by the City

The monthly meeting of the Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the January 12, 2022 regular meeting and the February 23, 2022 Special Meeting.
The CBWS monthly report was presented by David Hall. He stated that everything is going good. Then he told everyone that the repeater at Fishtrap had been stolen. It will have to be replaced. There is one piece that we are still waiting on to get the “Beer Store” Tank online. Bunkham should be online tomorrow, March 10, 2022. The sewer project is going good. Everything else is just typical day to day, fix leaks and respond to the phone calls from the contractors. Gary Smith told David that the city is going to be getting a new PRB station as part of the Hill Road Project.
Paul Nesbitt, from Nesbitt Engineering, presented Requisition #11in the amount of $198,122.00 for the Sewer Rehab I/I Project. A motion was made and carried to approve the Requisition. Construction is ongoing for the Radio Read Meter Project. The contractor has asked for an extension in time. A motion was made and carried to approve allowing them until May 1st. Requisition #8 was presented in the amount of $14,180.00. A motion was made and carried to approve this Requisition. The city is looking at getting $585,000 from FEMA for the flood repairs. The Highway 11 Relocation Project is moving along. The Water Plant Rehab Project has been submitted to KIA for funding consideration. Funding is being pursued for the Waterline Phase II Project. KRADD procured the engineers for 3 more projects: Waterline Replacement Phase 3, Pump Station Rehab Phase 2 and Sewer Force Main Reduction. Nesbitt also told the board that the funding for the Sag Hollow Cabins has been approved. However, it could take at least a year before the funding is available.
The mayor informed the commissioners that
the city has been awarded $585,000.00 for repairs. Most of these repairs are on the South Fork River at the water plant. The intakes have been heavily damaged due to recent flooding and need to be replaced. The road going down to the intakes needs a lot of work as well.
There was a representative at the meeting from KRADD. He stated that he was filling in for Jennifer and didn't know much about the projects that were going on in Booneville. He said that he would be glad to deliver any messages.
Tammy Shouse, City Clerk, stated that the board needed to approve the engineer procurement for the Booneville Waterline Phase 2 Project. A motion was made and carried to award the engineering procurement to Nesbitt Engineering. There was some talk about the proposed bike path and sidewalk projects. The maps that were in the commissioners packets did not match what they had talked about with the engineer. They asked if they could get the engineer to come to the next meeting so that he could clear up the confusion about the maps. A motion was made and carried to table this discussion until the next meeting.
Ruth Hensley gave the monthly Collections Report. She said that she is still getting 10-12 people approved for assistance on their water bills daily. She also stated, “we are still waiting on a payment.” She went on to say that customers with big bills have been given many options to get their bills paid. Disconnects and late fees will be going back into effect very soon.
Police Chief Tara Chadwell Roberts gave her monthly report. She said that she has been busy with criminal activity in the city (theft, criminal littering and trespassing) and as the school resource officer. She is looking for the person(s) responsible for breaking into the water tower and stealing the new Radio Read Equipment. He took equipment including a repeater, antennae. He did $12,000-$15,000 in damages. The mayor suggested offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. A motion was made and carried to offer a $250 reward.
A motion was made and carried to pay the bills. David Hall informed the board that it is the time of year again for them to get their training. A motion was made and carried to approve the January and February Financials.
The city is going to be doing their Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022. There will be a lot of different activities for families. We will be doing hot air balloon rides. This will be $5 per person Kelly Wilson will be bringing her animals down for a petting zoo. There will be inflatables for the kids to ride. There was a motion made and carried to give Tammy and Ruth $3,000 to purchase supplies for the egg hunt. Tammy and Lesa Marcum at the OC Public Library are trying to get donations as well for some of the prizes. Tammy has asked the OC Fiscal Court, PRTC, Farmers State Bank and Jackson Energy to help offset the costs. It costs over $4,000 to get the two hot air balloons. Lesa Marcum has mentioned doing another Derby Day Celebration at the Public Library. A motion was made and carried to donate $100 to the OCHS FBLA to help with the cost of them going to state in April. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.