Safe School Project/School Security Funds was the Highlight of the April School Board Meeting

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Attendance was taken both in person and virtual. When they started to review the agenda, Chair
person Joyce Campbell and Superintendent Tim Bobrowski Explained that they needed to amend the agenda to include an executive session at the end. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda with the executive session. A motion was made and carried to review/approve the board meeting minutes from the March 8th regular meeting minutes and the March 29th special board meeting.
There was some discussion as to whether to continue to have the meetings all in person or still have virtual as an option. A motion was made and carried to approve continuing the meetings as they are now. The administrators can be in person or they and everyone else can join virtually.
Autumn Herald, Finance Director/Treasurer, gave the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report.
Chad Mason talked about the Safe School Project/School Security Funds. He stated that there are still some doors that need to be replaced. The new doors would be hollow metal. He stated that some would be replaced in June and the rest in July. A motion was made and carried to approve the use of the School Security Funds for this project. A motion was made and carried to approve the District Facilities Planning Processor/Facilitator -Ross Tarrant and Architects Randy Brookshire. A motion was made and carried to approve the KETS second offer of assistance in the amount of $7,432.00 to be escrowed. A motion was made and carried to approve a proposed 4% increase for all Certified and Classified employees in the school district beginning in April 2022. A motion was made and carried to approve a revised extra service salary schedule to include: Middle School Softball Head Coach - $1,000, Assistant Coach - $500 and Middle School Baseball Head Coach $1,000, Assistant - $500. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent to get the changes done on the process of the Superintendent Search Screening Committee and then he will give the changes to the board members. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's travel expenses for March and April, 2022. A motion was made and carried to approve paid leave for the following: Jennifer Dye-Family Medical Leave (4/12/22 – 6/30/22) (pending paperwork); Skylar Stamper – Maternity Leave March 7, 2022 through remaining school year and Anita Spence – Maternity Leave through remaining school year.
A motion was made and carried to approve the consent items such as: review the SBDM reports from OCES and OCHS, approve the advertisement for bids for the telephone system support plans, approve FRYSC Contract FY23, approve the facility use requests – FFA Banquet/Awards OCHS Cafeteria April 28, 2022 and FFA Meals for sale OCHS Cafeteria April 23, 2022, approve fundraisers (OCHS) - 7th grade - pizza kits, Track – calendar pick a date donate amount, 9th grade – popcorn kettle & salted caramel, FBLA – candy sticks, softball – calendar fundraiser and the reports from each department.
Vickie Price is retiring effective June 30, 2022. Lexus Wilder has been employed as a substitute cook pending paperwork.
A motion was made and carried to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.