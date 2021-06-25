Sag Hollow Golf Club News

The Sag Hollow course took on a lot of water from rain storms during last weekend’s invitational tournament, and with 81 golfers playing in the tournament the muddy conditions left quite a few golf cart tracks around many of the greens and fairways. However, it didn’t take but a few days for the course to recover. Bermuda grass grows fast and the course is already back to its beauty and great playing conditions.
- Eelan Bobrowski-Hall won Tuesday handicapped league play with a score of +3 on the Stableford Scoring System used for league play. In the Stableford, unlike stroke play golf, a plus in front of your score is good. In stroke play golf, also known as medal play, the golfer’s goal is a minus in front of his score, the lower the better. Eelan’s handicap number is 15 and he scored 18 points for a +3 to earn the win. It was his third league win of the season. The team portion of the league was won also won by Eelan and partner McKindrick Little. Thirty-two golfers played in the league.
- Twenty-seven golfers played in Thursday’s 9 hole scramble. The winning team with an 8 under par score was Tim Pennington, McKindrick Little, Tim Anderson and Harley Roberts.
- Annville Christian Academy is having an 18 hole scramble for a fund raiser at Sag Hollow on Saturday June 26. Call the clubhouse at 593-4653 for more information.
- Eelan Bobrowski-Hall is having a great summer of golf on the Kentucky Junior Golf Tour. He has finished first once and second once in his last two tournaments. He won the Northern Kentucky Junior Championship in the 10 year old division at Summit Hills Country Club, scoring a -3 under par in the second day of the tournament. One week earlier he tied for first place at Picadome in Lexington but finished second when he came up short in a playoff. There’s little doubt this youngster is playing phenomenal golf this season!
- Kylah Lunsford is another junior golfer with ties to Booneville that is having a great summer on the junior tour. She recently won a tournament at Picadome with a 78 score that several birdies and an eagle on the last hole. Kylah is the daughter of Chris and Amy Osborne Lunsford of Lexington and the granddaughter of Raleigh and Joyce Osborne of Booneville. Kylah will be a freshman at Henry Clay High School next year. She has been a starter for the Henry Clay golf team since seventh grade.
