* Tuesday’s membership league play had 17 entrants vying for prize money at Sag Hollow Golf Club. Randy Osborne scored +4 on the league’s handicapped Stableford System and that was good enough by 1 point better than Darrell Burch and Jake Anderson’s +3’s. The winner of the team portion of the league was the pair of Darrell Burch and Tim Pennington. Closest to the pin winner on number 3 was Harley Roberts.
* The skins game played Thursday had only one winning hole, number 8, which Deron Mays won with a birdie. Tim Pennington won closet to the pin on number 3.
* Eelan-Bobrowski Hall recently played in the Boys Junior Amateur at Bardstown. Eelan didn’t win but played well. He is in an age group that pits him playing against 12 year olds. Eelan just turned 11. Some of the older boys are bigger but he has won several tournaments against older players and doesn’t allow that to intimidate him.
* The Sag will be hosting a Bitty League Golf Instructions Academy during the week of July 18 to July 22. For more information call the clubhouse at 606-593-4653.
* The Breathitt County boys basketball team will have an 18 hole fund raising scramble at Sag Hollow on Saturday, July 23.
* Sag Hollow weekday playing rates are $15 for 9 holes and $25 for 18 holes.
Weekend and Holiday rates are $30 for 18 holes and $15 for 9 holes.
