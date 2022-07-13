* The Tuesday league play was canceled due to rainy conditions but Thursday’s skins match was able to go as scheduled. Four skins were won, on holes number 1,2,7 and 9 by Eric Mason, Cam Turner, Tanner Morgan and Jaaron Hignite. Closest to the pin winner on number 3 was Tanner Morgan.
* Sag Hollow will have a golf camp for youth the week of July 18-22. For more information call the clubhouse at 606-593-4653.
* Sag Hollow league leaders in points through the first week of July are:
Cam Turner 25, Tanner Morgan 25, Eric Mason 24, Randy Osborne 24, Brad Mullins 22, Jake Anderson 21, Jaaron Hignite 19, Jeff Sandlin 19, Jayden Baldwin 19, Justin Lakes 19, Cody Pennington 19, and Tim Pennington 19.
* The next 18 hole Saturday scramble at Sag Hollow will be July 23. It’s a fund raiser for the Breathitt County Bobcat boys basketball team.
* The annual Sag Hollow-Beechfork Ryder Cup matches have been set for the weekend of August 27-28. The first day of play will be at Beechfork’s course in Clay City and the second day will be at Sag Hollow. Each club will have 20 member teams.
* Eelan Bobrowski-Hall finished second place at the Northern Kentucky Junior Championship this past week. Eelan has been playing junior golf tournaments in Kentucky and other states since March.
* Visit our website at saghollowgolf.com or our Facebook page at Sag Hollow Golf Club. Our clubhouse phone number is 606-593-4653.
