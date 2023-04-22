• The second league play of the season on Tuesday saw 27 golfers tee up for the chance to win league prize money and points for the season long contest that will conclude with a champion in September. When the nine holes were concluded there was a three-way tie, with Lonzo Moore, McKindrick Little and Matt Little all scoring -2. Each also received 10 points. They split the prize money. The 2 man team winners for that category were Tim Pennington and McKindrick Little.
• Thursday’s scramble had 34 golfers participating. The runaway winners of the evening was the team of Jayden Baldwin, McKindrick Little, Harley Roberts and Darrell Burch. They scored an incredible -10 with 6 birdies, 2 eagles and only 1 par. The closest to the pin winner on number 3 was Jake Anderson.
