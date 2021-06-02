* The 15th annual Sag Hollow Invitational Golf Tournament is scheduled for the weekend of June 11-12-13, 2021. The tournament will kick off Friday, June11 with an 18 hole scramble. The format is a 'bring your own team' and it will be an A-B-C-D format with no more than a 36 handicap total. Teams must be approved by the tournament committee. The invitational will start on Saturday, June 12 with tee times beginning at 8:00 am. There will be a calcutta after the completion of round one. Dinner will begin at 6:00 pm. Flights will be determined by the number of entrants. Entry fee for the scramble $200 per team. Entry fee for the invitational tournament is $110 if you have your own cart and $130 if you use a rental cart. Call 593-4653 to sign up or for more information.
* The May 18 league play was won by Tim Pennington. Tim also combined with Gary Bowling to win the team score.
* The May 20 nine hole scramble was a tie between two teams. Jeff Sandlin, Matt Little, Steve Thomas and Ernie Whisman scored a -5 and the team of Robert Smith, Jackie Little, Matt Little and Rick Wooten also scored -5.
* The May 25 league was won by Harley Roberts and Brad Mullins. Brad also teamed with Tyler Murrell to win the team portion of the league. Closest to the pin winner was Tony Burch.
* Two skins were won in the May 27 skins game. Jayden Baldwin eagled number 8 for a win and Jacob Anderson birdied number 5.
* 10 year old Eelan Bobrowski-Hall has been tearing up the summer circuit in junior golf this year. Eelan recently finished tied for first in a tournament at Seneca Golf Club in Louisville. He shot a -2 the first day and a -1 the second day for a total score of -3. He was in a playoff for first place but came up a little short. However, he is playing some great golf and has more tournaments lined up throughout the rest of the summer and fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.