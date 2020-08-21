* The thirteenth annual Ryder Cup match play tournament between Sag Hollow and Beechfork will be played the weekend of August 22/23. The first day of the tournament will be played at Beechfork's course in Clay City and the second day will be at Sag Hollow in Booneville. Each team will be comprised of 20 golfers. Sag Hollow holds a 10-2 advantage over Beechfork in the competition for the Ryder Cup Challenge Trophy.
* The 18 hole scramble for Trevor Addison is scheduled for Saturday August 29th.. It is a "Bring Your Own Team" format but each team has to be approved by the clubhouse manager. The purpose of this requirement is an attempt to make the teams and competition as even as possible. Cost of entry in the scramble will be $50 per person/$200 per team. Different tees will be used according to the age of the participant. Money prizes will be awarded to the top finishers and closest to the pins on the par 3's. Call Eric at the clubhouse for more details at 593-4653.
* The Owsley County Owls golf team won their first match of the season with a 15 stroke team victory Thursday over Powell County at Beechfork Golf Club in Clay City. The next match is also with Powell at Sag Hollow Monday, August 17. They also have a home match vs Hazard Wednesday, August 19.
The 14th Region All A Golf Tournament will be held at Sag Hollow Monday, August 24.
Owsley County team consist of seniors Drew Noe and McKindrick Little, sophomore Logan Reed, freshman Michael Mason and seventh grader Dillon Gay.
* Eric Mason won the Tuesday league play with a 1 point victory over his closest competitors. The team portion of the league was won by Eric and Jaaron Hignite. The closest to the pin on the par 3 third hole was Camron Turner.
* Eric Mason was the lone winner of a skin out of 22 golfers in Thursday's skins game. Eric birdied number 2 and that was enough to hold up for the winning prize money. The closest to the pin on number 3 was Tony Burch.
* Call Sag Hollow at 593-4653 for tee times or information. Visit us on our website at saghollowgolf.com or on Facebook at Sag Hollow Golf Club.
