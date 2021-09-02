* The fourteenth annual Ryder Cup match-play tournament between Sag Hollow Golf Club and Beechfork Golf Club of Clay City concluded two days of competition Sunday, August 29 with a 22-18 Beechfork victory over Sag Hollow. The Beechfork win broke an eight year winning streak for Sag Hollow, who now holds an 11-3 winning advantage in the series. The first day of play was held at Sag Hollow and the two foes, composed of twenty golfers on each team, battled to a 10-10 tie. The second day at Beechfork wasn't very kind to the Sag boys, though, as they lost by a 12-8 margin in those matches. By virtue of their win the Beechfork Club will keep the Trophy for at least a year in their clubhouse and have their club name and year engraved on it. They will have the opportunity to defend their title and hang on to the trophy until the next matches are played August, 2022. The friendship and camaraderie between Sag Hollow and Beechfork's members has been a wonderful experience for both clubs throughout the years and will continue for many more.
* Sag Hollow hosted the 14th region All A golf tournament Monday August 23 on a hot and humid day. Weston Miller of Breathitt County won the individual title for the boys with a score of 73. Matt Watterson of Lee County shot a 76 and McKindrick Little of Owsley County shot an 81 to also qualified for the state tournament in September at Gibson Bay in Richmond. Breathitt County team edged Owsley County by 8 strokes to claim the team title and advance on to the state tournament.
. On the girls side Katie Lindon of Hazard won the individual title and Addison Terry of Owsley County and Katlyn Elam of Wolfe County also qualified for the All A state tourney in September at EKU's Arlington Golf Course in Richmond. Owsley's Carly Smith, a first year player, missed qualifying for the state tournament by 2 strokes. Hazard's girls won the team title.
* Jeremy Brewer and Cody Pennington both scored +4 on the handicapped Stableford Scoring format to tie for the individual win in Tuesday, August 24 league play. There was also a tie in the team portion of the league with McKindrick Little and Deron Mays scoring +2 and Jeremy Brewer and Bart Patton also scoring +2. Twenty-two played in the event.
* McKindrick Little was the sole winner in the skins game Thursday, His birdie on the tough par 3 sixth hole went unmatched, while there were birdie ties on the other eight holes. Closest to the pin winner on number 3 was Deron Mays.
Visit Sag Hollow for a great day of golf and fun. Call the clubhouse for tee times or information at 593-4653.
