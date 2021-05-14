* Sag Hollow has been busy for the past month and the number of golfers are increasing as the weather becomes warmer and the course more colorful with the spring rains. May is when the bermuda fairways return to their green color after being in a light brown color throughout the winter months. Spring is one of the prettiest times of the year at Sag Hollow.
*The weekly league play and skins games resumed in early April, The next big event will be the annual Sag Hollow Invitational Golf Tournament, played every year on the second weekend of June. The tournament will kick off with an 18 hole scramble on Friday, June 11th and the invitational will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 12/13.
* Here are the league winners for the past three Tuesday League nights:
April 20 Individual winner was Tony Burch. Team winners were Matt Little and Eric Mason.
April 27 Individual winner was McKindrick Little, Team winner was Robert Smith by himself, Closest to the pin on number 3 for $10 was Cody Pennington.
May 4 Individual winner was Robert Smith. Team winners were Robert Smith and Tim Pennington. Closest to pin winner was Jimmie Herald.
* Skins Game winners ( Not held on April 29 due to weather)
April 22 Eric Mason was the lone winner with a birdie on number 2. All other holes were ties.
May 6 Darrell Burch had wins on numbers 1 and 6. Jayden Baldwin had wins on numbers 5 and 9. Cody Pennington won number 7. Gary Bowling won number 8. Jacob Anderson was closest to the pin on number 3.
* Eelan Bobrowski-Hall won a Kentucky Junior Golf tournament this past weekend at Belfonte Country Club in Ashland. He won by two strokes. Several of Sag Hollow's youth are playing junior events this year. Nathan Chapman and his younger brother John Matthew Chapman of Jackson have tournaments scheduled right up through the late fall. Weston Miller of Jackson, Zach Watterson of Beattyville. and McKindrick Little of Booneville have tournaments scheduled in the older junior divisions. Weston was just accepted to the prestigious 2021 Future Masters tournament in Dothan, Alabama. The tournament has been held annually since 1950. Many past winners have had great careers on the PGA Tour, including present playing members Stewart Cink, Hudson Swafford and Ollie Schniederjans.
* After not having any hole-in-ones last year Sag Hollow has its first for this year. Jacob Anderson of Jackson County aced the 140 yard par 3 third hole April 30. Witnesses were Brad Mullins, Lonzo Moore and Tanner Morgan. Jacob will have his name added to the Hole-In-One plaque which hangs on the clubhouse wall.
* Visit our Facebook site Sag Hollow Golf Club and our saghollowgolf.com website. The clubhouse phone number is 593-4356 for any information on future events or questions about memberships.
