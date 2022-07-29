School Board Covers Many Items in July Meeting Before School Starts

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, July12, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Roll Call was done for both in person and virtual attendees. A motion was made and carried to approve the Agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the Board Meeting minutes for June 14thregular meeting, June 20thspecial meeting, June 24thspecial meeting and June 28thspecial meeting. 

     Superintendent Gary Cornett asked for a Board member to volunteer to serve on the Superintendent ILP Committee. Kim Campbell volunteered. The statement was made that if Kim is not able to attend a meeting, then another member will take her place.

