School Board Covers Many Items in July Meeting Before School Starts

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, July12, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Roll Call was done for both in person and virtual attendees. A motion was made and carried to approve the Agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the Board Meeting minutes for June 14thregular meeting, June 20thspecial meeting, June 24thspecial meeting and June 28thspecial meeting.
Superintendent Gary Cornett asked for a Board member to volunteer to serve on the Superintendent ILP Committee. Kim Campbell volunteered. The statement was made that if Kim is not able to attend a meeting, then another member will take her place.
The meeting took a break for cake and punch for the new Superintendent. His wife, Heather and their two daughters were in attendance. They needed to leave after the refreshments because they were going to church.
The meeting continued with the Finance Report by Autumn Herald, Finance Director/Treasurer. A motion was made and carried to approve the Finance Report. A motion was made and carried to approve/update the TCM Bank Account due to personnel changes to the Corporate Credit Card Account. A motion was made and carried to approve the Classified Salary Schedule for 2022-2023 SY.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Food Service Hood Project. This is to close the completion of the first half of the Hood Project and open the next part. A motion was made and carried to approve/award bids or asphalt/paving to Benge Paving and approve. A motion was made and carried to accept the sale of metal and of metal buildings to bidders. A motion was made and carried to approve OCHS Roof Project. ROOFLYNX was approved to do this project at an approximate cost of $29,000.00. This is for the gym roof. A motion was made and carried to approve purchasing two Freightliner School Buses (funds have been set aside and these buses will not be financed). These two buses will finish getting air conditioned buses for all routes except for needing one more for the Head Start.
A motion was made and carried to approve the waiver to continue to be able to have virtual school if needed. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's travel expenses for June (Dr. Bobrowski) and July (Gary Cornett). A motion was made and carried to approve Family Medical Leave for Payton Lynch July 5, 2022-July 26, 2022.
A motion was made and carried to approve Student Learning & Support Services: approve the Student Code of Conduct 2022-2024; approve OCES Handbook 2022-2023 SY; approve OCHS Handbook 2022-2023 SY; review 2022 Annual Determination Letter.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items, such as: review SBDM Reports for OCES and OCHS, approve KSBA Annual Policy Update 1stReading, approve Section 504 Procedures recommended by Teresa Combs; approve Vision Contract 2022-2023; approve Psychological Services & Fee Schedule 2022-2023; approve Speech Contract 2022-2023; approve OT & PT Contracts 2022-2023; approve Grant Agreement – Preschool Partnership 2022-2023; approve MOU SAVE the Children Foster Grandparent Program 2022-2023; approve Community Education Grant Contract FY23-FY24; approve Ky River District Health Department 2022-2023 Contracts: Transportation Dept. Vaccination/Immunization; approve Participation in NSLP for the 2022-2023 SY; approve Participation in CACFP (After School Feeding Program) for the 2022-2023 SY; approve Participation in FFVP for the 2022-2023 SY; approve Extended Employment Report & Plan for Agricultural Education; approve Overnight/Out of State Trip for the Frog Street Annual Conference – July 27-30, 2022 in Grapevine, TX; approve the Fundraiser for OCHS Band – July Concert at BEC with Food Truck; approve Facility Use Request (Stevi Nolan Band Director – Rehearsals in Band Room on Tuesdays), this request was tabled until next meeting); approve Surplus (Technology related to Office of Superintendent & OCHS Media – one desktop with monitors, one laptop, one Iphone 12 (device only); Media Specialist – one laptop; Mowing Equipment – three (3) old ZD Mowers; Food Service Equipment – two (2) Range Hoods; Head Start Old Ford Aerostar Van and the reports from each department.
The Board employed the following: Shauna Finn as OCHS Reading Teacher, Carrie Smith as .5 Media Specialist/.5 Reading Teacher at OCHS, Michael Gabbard & Amy Maine Brewer as full time bus drivers, Jerry McIntosh as substitute bus driver, Candies Reed & Franny Stall as full time cooks, Vernon Woodward as full time custodian, Nicole Messer as Instructional Assistant, Jazmin as Head Start Teacher Aide and Cami Bobrowski Hoskins as Itinerant School Nurse/School Health Coordinator. The Board revised the retirement date for Tine Cornwell (effective 9/1/2022). The Board also wanted to recognize Dr. Tim Bobrowski as Superintendent Consultant with pay & benefits to remain the same as Superintendent's contract (effective July1, 2022 and ending September 1, 2022 at the end of his contract).
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
