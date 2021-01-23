School Staying Virtual For Now

By: Lisa Robinson - Associate Editor
The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Before the meeting was called to order, County Judge Executive Cale Turner swore in board members, Bill Campbell, Joyce Campbell and Fannie Couch for another term. Fannie Couch made a motion to nominate Joyce Campbell to remain in the position of chairperson. This motion carried. Bill Campbell made a motion to nominate Fannie Couch to continue serving as vice-chairperson. This motion also carried. Dr. Bobrowski advised the board that January is “School Board” appreciation month.
Joyce Campbell then called the January School Board meeting to order. The attendance was taken for the people in attendance both in person and virtually. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was also made and carried to keep Betty Jo Neeley as board secretary, Autumn Herald as board treasurer and Tia Combs Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP (FMG LAW). A motion was made and carried to continue the board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:00 p.m. A motion was also made and carried to approve the board minutes from the December board meeting. Jerry McIntosh gave the monthly finance report. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A motion was also made and carried to approve the draft budget 2021-2022.
The board listened as parents and educators talked about how the school year has been going and how they need to continue. The parents and educators were virtually connected to the meeting. Some had gathered at the high school. They were each given three minutes to say what they wanted to say. The food service also let the board know that they are serving all the families. There were over 700 children fed each week. All staff members stated that they only want for what is best for their students whether it be in person or virtual. They would like to have their students back in class but it is not possible at this particular time. A motion was made and carried to go into executive session to decide on how to continue school for now.
After a lengthy discussion, the board came out of their executive session to let everyone know that Owsley County Schools voted to stay virtual. The school board will meet again on January 28th to discuss how to proceed. The board will look at the number of cases and what all is going on with COVID-19. They will make a decision at that time as to how they will continue at that time.
A motion was made and carried to approve several items. Some items approved were: KYCL (Literacy) Grant, SAVE The Children Agreement 2020-2021, revisions to 2020-2021 Early Head Start budget to purchase program vehicle, revisions to 2020-2021 Head Start budget to purchase two buses, Early Head Start/Head Start Policies & Procedures: Family & Community, Advertisement for Bid to purchase new walk-in unites for OCES, surplus food service items, and facility use request.
The board employed Tommy Jr. Baker as a substitute bus driver and accepted the resignation of Buddy Cornwell. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
