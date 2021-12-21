Sewer Rehab Project is Underway in Booneville

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Mayor Nelson Bobrowski called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the November 2021 minutes.
Paul Nesbitt with Nesbitt Engineering gave his monthly update on the different projects that they are working on. He told the commissioners that the Sewer Rehab Project is underway. The streets will be marked so that a saw can be used to cut the blacktop so that it can be removed. The Radio
Read Meter Project had 464 meters put in place around the first of December. Today (December 8th), 741 meters have been installed out of about 1400. Because they did not have to put in many tubs, we have enough money to replace every meter in the system with this contract. The contractor will need a little extra time to finish this because he has to order some more meters and then they will have to be installed as well. The Highway 11 Project is moving along. The Water Plant Rehab Project has been submitted to KIA for funding. It was also submitted to ARC. A funding request has been submitted to ARC for the Telemetry Expansion Project. Once the annexation is submitted, we will get comments and respond to them. The city received $600,000 from ARC to build cabins at Sag Hollow.
There were no new updates from KRADD. They did need the mayor's signature on several papers. Ruth Hensley gave the monthly Collections Report. Police Chief Tara Chadwell Roberts told the commissioners that Deputy Lucas Turner had put in his notice. He will be leaving at the end of the year. Other than that, she stated that she is staying busy.
A motion was made and carried to pay all the bills. Discussion turned to the need of a certified electrician to do inspections for the city. A motion was made and carried to appoint Elby Spence to be the city's approved electrical inspector providing he can show proper certification.
A motion was made and carried to approve the mayor to join the Opioid Ordinance. A motion was made and carried to approve the second reading of the annexation of the Hurdle property. A motion was made and carried to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the executive session.
By: Lisa Robinson-Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.