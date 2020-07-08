Robbie L. Young

 On Friday, July 3rd, Sheriff Brent Lynch conducts a routine traffic stop on Chestnut Gap Road, stopping Robbie Young. 

     Realizing that Young is driving with a suspended license, the Sheriff asks Young to exit the vehicle where 22.78 gram of a Meth like substance is uncovered in a compartment near the rear of the vehicle. The field test confirmed that the substance was Methamphetamine.

     Young was arrested and transported to the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County and charge with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, and operating on a suspended operating license. 

