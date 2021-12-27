Smoke-Free Workplace Passed the Second Reading

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on December 13, 2021. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. The City had sent some material to the court asking the county to look at approving one person be certified to do the electrical inspections in Owsley County. Judge Turner told them to look it over and they would have it on the agenda for the January meeting. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the October meeting. The minutes for the November meeting were given to the magistrates and will be voted on at the January meeting.
Judge Turner gave the Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $431,011.52 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $20,014.59. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $3,279.51 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $30, 955.99. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $27,164.96 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $6,330.88. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $348,284.81. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer's Report.
The second reading of the Smoke-Free Ordinance was done. A motion was made and carried to approve the Ordinance with Zeke Little being the only no vote.
Cassie Hudson talked to the court. She told them that she had submitted the application for the CBDG grant for $1.2 million. She asked the Department for Local Government for a million dollars. They asked her to revise her budget by $200,000 which she did. They have awarded Partnership Housing $800,000 to purchase a building in the Industrial Park and do some renovations to it. Cassie has plans to apply for something different to get the rest of the funds that she needs to get all of the renovations done. The first of several documents that she had for the court was a budget amendment for the $800,000. The court also included in the budget amendment $400,000 for the Little Sturgeon Property. A motion was made and carried to approve the amendment to the budget. There will need to be a second reading on the budget amendment. Cassie also presented the Fair Housing Resolution, KCDBG Procurement Code (this includes a Resolution that you already have in place--it just needs updated), the Non-Discrimination Policy (Section 504) Public Notice and name a 504 coordinator (Cassie agreed to be the coordinator if the court had no one else in mind), a Drug-Free Workplace, a legal binding between the Fiscal Court and Partnership Housing and a Section 3 Plan Resolution. A motion was made and carried to approve all of the Resolutions and Plans for Cassie and Partnership Housing.
Judge Turner told the court that the Noble Pioneer Village is going to donate the property to the fiscal court. A motion was made and carried to accept all of the Noble Pioneer Village and all that goes with it. This could be a good thing for Adventure Tourism.
Judge Turner then told the court that the Faith Hill Community Center (on the Left Hand Fork of Buffalo) is the most historical property in Owsley County and could be good for tourism, if the court agrees. This could be a long process. Some work needs to be done. The buildings are in need of repair to make them accessible to everyone. This is another project that could be good for tourism as well. A motion was made and carried to accept the Faith Hill Community Center but not to commit any county money at this time.
The judge told the court that a Pop-Up-Mobile Driver Licensing Program is coming to Owsley County on January 13, 2022. You need to go online and get an appointment. The website is https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/30871. If you need help getting an appointment, you can go to the OC Public Library and Lesa Marcum will assist you. This website will give you a list of documents that you will need to bring with you.
The sheriff was present and gave his budget to the fiscal court. Judge Turner told the court that he still had not turned their budget into the court. When he does receive it, he will get a copy to the magistrates so that they can look over it before the next meeting.
The jailer has completed two cycles. A motion was made and carried to approve paying for this. A motion was made and carried to approve going into executive session for a personnel issue. A motion was made and carried to come back to the meeting. Judge Turner explained that while we are still under the pandemic, we do not foresee the continuing payment of the tourism person. A motion was made and carried to give Judge Turner permission to tell her. This will be a 30 day notification.
The foreman gave his report. He had turned in a written report of everything that they have been working on for the past month.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills including a bill that the city has sent to reimburse them for lighting that they have gotten done.
Lesa Marcum from the OC Public Library told the court that Middle Ky. has some money to help 18 to 24 years old to get 20 hours of work. There are some requirements. If you need help or have questions, call Lesa at the library (606-593-5700). Then Lesa and Judge Turner had a friendly “disagreement.” Lesa said that she would like to name the new section of Highway 30 the “Marie Rader Highway.” Judge Turner suggested that Senator Robert Stivers should have his name on the Owsley County part. Lesa stated that since Jackson County is naming their part after Marie Rader, she was not opposed to naming the Owsley County part after Senator Robert Stivers. Lesa said that she would contact Sen. Stivers and let him know. (Lesa & Cale AGREED on something!) Lesa has gotten the friends of the library to pay the cost for the sign that goes up announcing the Sen. Stivers Highway.
A motion was made and carried to give $300 a month to the Owsley County Search & Rescue for 90 days and see how it goes. The court will decide after that. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
