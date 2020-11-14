The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Senior Citizen's Building so that social distancing could be practiced. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. He asked the court if they could suspend the reading of the minutes from the last meeting till next month. A motion was made and carried to suspend the reading of the minutes.
Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $257,391.45 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $211,523.14. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $2,351.23 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $7,840.96. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $42,465.13 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $3,501.05. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receipt of the treasurer's report.
The court had the second reading of the budget amendment. The first reading was last month. A motion was made and carried to approve the budget amendment. Sheriff Brent Lynch provided the court a copy of the Unmined Minerals Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the report.
Teleworks has helped several people get jobs this year. They are currently working with 3-4 companies that are trying to get people to work from home. If you are interested, you need to get in touch with Carla Gabbard at the Action Agency. Judge Turner stated that he has talked to 4 or 5 supervisors about the Census. He had one to stop by and talked to Judge Turner who explained that the addresses were not the same as they were when the Census was done ten years ago. The gentleman stated that it would be sometime in March before they have any data finalized.
Judge Turner stated that Solid Waste is doing great. He also stated that there are more people paying their garbage bills. Garbage pickup is going better than it has been. There are still a few more that are not paying their garbage bills. They will be brought before the board as soon as we can. They will receive a letter first stating that
they have a certain amount of time to get the bill paid. If not, then they will come before the board.
Owsley County has several cases of COVID-19. The state says that Owsley County has 108 cases. The death rate is also jumping up in some of the eastern Kentucky counties. Please take precautions and wear your masks, wash your hands and social distance. These precautions are not for just you but for the ones you love as well.
The road department still has three jobs that are FEMA approved that have not been done. The road department is working on them right now. The foreman gave his report and stated that they are working on getting all the roads ready with winter coming soon. The foreman also stated that if the magistrates turn a road that needs to be fixed, then they are working on it. They may not get it immediately but they will get to as soon as they can.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed as long as the funding is available. A motion was also made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
