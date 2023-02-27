Special Session Scheduled to Discuss a Proposed Judicial Center

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, February 13, 2023. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Zeke Little. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the January meetings (special meeting on January 2, 2023, regular meeting on January 9, 2023 and another special meeting on January 27, 20223).
County Treasurer Dominic Johnson gave the monthly Treasurer Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $282,142.02 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $45,141.62. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $1,792.44 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance $26,690.51. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $40,099.49 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $2,313.88. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the Storage Fund is $2,481.56. The Opioid Fund has a cash balance of $59,814.69 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $124,698.52. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer’s Report.
An MOU was passed out to the court that gave details about a proposed judicial center to be built in Owsley County. It would preferably be built within the city limits of Booneville. A budget request was presented to
the magistrates as well. Danny Rhoades from the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) said, “this is the only project related to a judicial center that we are asking for in our 2024-2026 budget if the county is in agreement to move forward with this. The AOC and county would enter into the MOU and would allow us to make the budget request. The costs would be $25,240,400.00. The General Assembly would authorize this in 2024 and the funding would start coming into the Judicial Branch Budget in 2026. We set these projects up on a 20 year bond issuance so that the costs associated with the project is spread out over the 20 year period. We would be asking the General Assembly for is basically a $1,873,900.00 adjustment to the Court of Justice Budget for that 20 year period. The construction of this building would accommodate all court functions including but not limited to circuit court, district court, circuit court clerk, drug court, pretrial, juvenile services and the associated offices related to those functions. These projects are deferred funding and set up on a bond. The MOU outlines how that bond is to be sold. Because this is General Assembly authorized money to the Judicial Branch Budget, those bonds are backed by that authorization, so we would bond us through the county but it doesn’t effect the county’s bonding capacity at all. The building will be a two story (24,000 sq. ft. - total) on approximately 1 1/2 to 2 acres. This would also give parking for the judicial center. This will be state funded building.” A special session was scheduled for Monday, February 27th at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the judicial building.
Dominic Johnson told the court that the current E-Poll Books (tablets that you currently check in with when you go to vote) state contract was up on the current ones. Some things happened in Frankfort and counties are required to purchase new ones in time to be used in the May 2023 Primary. There is also a grant out for the purchase of the E-Poll Books (HB1). The quote that we got is for roughly $21,000.00, of which the county will be responsible for about $600.00 after the grant. This quote is through the same company that we have now which is based in Lexington. A motion was made and carried to purchase E-Poll Books. A motion was also made and carried to approve the HB1 Resolution (permission to apply for the grant).
Judge Executive Zeke Little asked the court about taking the pictures off the outside of the courthouse building and replacing them with a plaque. He stated that the pictures are faded and look bad. He also asked about painting the top of the courthouse. He asked the court to table this until next meeting. Magistrate Jason Reed said that he did not see any reason to table it until next month. A motion was made and carried to take the pictures down and return them to the families as well as paint the courthouse.
Judge Little told the court that Riley has 17 dumpsters that he is willing to sell to the county at $300 each. Some of the dumpsters are in good shape and a few need some work. Judge Little told him that the county would like to take 5 per month until they have purchased all 17 that way the county would not have to come up with all of the money at once. A motion was made and carried to approve purchasing the dumpsters five per month until they are all purchased.
A motion was made and carried to approve paying all legally incurred bills. A motion was made and carried to approve doing transfers as needed. Road Foreman Willard Thomas gave the court an itemized list of all the things the road department has done in the last month. Judge Little told the court that he is asking the road department to work in each district for one week each month and that allows another week to do whatever else needs to be done. There are some complaints coming in about the Solid Waste bill going up. We raised the bill $2/month and now we are charging $10/load for them to dump at the garage.
Judge Little asked the court if they would be willing to change the meeting time. He asked if they would be able to set it at 4 or 4:30. After some discussion, they decided to set the meeting time to 5:00 p.m. Courtney Young introduced herself to the court and said that she works with KRADD as a grant writer. She stated that she has been assigned to Owsley County.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
