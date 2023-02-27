Special Session Scheduled to Discuss a Proposed Judicial Center
 The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, February 13, 2023.  The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Zeke Little.  A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the January meetings (special meeting on January 2, 2023, regular meeting on January 9, 2023 and another special meeting on January 27, 20223).  

     County Treasurer Dominic Johnson gave the monthly Treasurer Report.  The General Fund has a cash balance of $282,142.02 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $45,141.62.  The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $1,792.44 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance $26,690.51.  The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $40,099.49 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $2,313.88.  The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the Storage Fund is $2,481.56.  The Opioid Fund has a cash balance of $59,814.69 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $124,698.52.  A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer’s Report.

