State Rep Elect Wesley Visits the Owsley County Fiscal Court

By: Lisa Robinson - Associate Editor
The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, December 14, 2020. The meeting was held at the Owsley County Senior Citizen's Building. County Judge Executive Cale Turner called the meeting to order.
Judge Turner asked that the 91st District State Representative Bill Wesley speak to the Fiscal Court. Mr. Wesley asked the court if they had some things that he could check on and start trying to get help with for Owsley County. He stated that he is going to do everything that he can for Eastern Kentucky. He said his heart and vision is to work on tourism (campgrounds, etc.) and Veteran's affairs. He also stated that he would like to start some internships at the high school.
A motion was made and carried to approve the October Minutes. Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the financial report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $208,982.17 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $291,906.45. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $2,184.63 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $11,401.36. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $33,700.43 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $3,357.19. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to approve the receipt of the treasurer's report. A motion was also made and carried to approve the sheriff's budget amendment.
Teleworks are still doing well. They are bringing around $8 million a year to Owsley County. There have been 61 people that have gotten jobs with Teleworks this year.
The Solid Waste is running with three men right now. There are some small garbage dumps in the county. They cleaned up the dumps in October and November but people have started dumping again. Some people prefer to haul their garbage and dump it over a hill.
COVID hit the nursing home hard. We lost around 11 people that resided at the nursing home.
We are trying to get some computers for the sheriff's vehicle and for the deputies vehicles through a grant that we have applied for. This would help to process prisoners and would eliminate getting them in and out of the vehicle and would get the prisoners to the jail faster.
We are working on the next to last project with the FEMA disaster. The last project has been finished. When we get this project finished, it can take up to a year to get the money. FEMA has to come out and inspect the project before they release the money.
Judge Turner stated that we are not gonna be able to the asphalt done this year. He said that we have been put off a couple of times and he thinks that we need to find some other company to do it. They said that they will not be able to get it done til spring 2021. The court agreed that they need to look into getting someone else if it is not done in the spring. Judge Turner stated that Owsley County has the money to get the asphalt done.
KACO sent us a Resolution on Gas Tax. County revenues are down. The Fiscal Court is in favor of raising the gas tax in order to increase the revenue for the county. A motion was made and carried to approve the Resolution on the Gas Tax.
Tracy Sebastian, Road Foreman, has had his surgery and the doctors think that they got all of the cancer. He is doing good. He should be back to work in the next week or so.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
