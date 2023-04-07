Stephen F. Jackson Honored for 13 Years of Service as Owsley County Superintendent

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, March 14th. The meeting was called to order by Board Chairperson Joyce Campbell. All members were present. Attendance was taken by Board Secretary Betty Jo Neeley. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the last board meeting.

     Mr. Stephen F. Jackson and his wife were present. Superintendent Gary Cornett told the board that they had got to looking and could not find where Mr. Jackson had received any recognition for his 13 years of service as Superintendent of Owsley County Schools. Mr. Jackson was given an award thanking him for his service. Superintendent Cornett said, “this is only about 16 years late.” 

