Stephen F. Jackson Honored for 13 Years of Service as Owsley County Superintendent

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, March 14th. The meeting was called to order by Board Chairperson Joyce Campbell. All members were present. Attendance was taken by Board Secretary Betty Jo Neeley. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the last board meeting.
Mr. Stephen F. Jackson and his wife were present. Superintendent Gary Cornett told the board that they had got to looking and could not find where Mr. Jackson had received any recognition for his 13 years of service as Superintendent of Owsley County Schools. Mr. Jackson was given an award thanking him for his service. Superintendent Cornett said, “this is only about 16 years late.”
The Financial Report was submitted electronically due to Autumn Herald being sick and a motion was made and carried to approve the report. A motion was made and carried to approve the tentative school staffing & budget allocations to the SBDM Councils. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's travel expenses for February & March, 2023.
A motion was made and carried to approve to set Graduation 2023 for Saturday evening, May 27th at 6:00 p.m. at the OCHS Gym. The board tabled the start and end times for the school days of the next school year (2023-2024). Charlie Davidson (DPP) told the board that the school district has an overall attendance rating of about 88.9% and that is in line with other school districts across the region.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Hearing Report from Hearing Officer Fannie Couch. This was the Draft District Facility Plan (DFP). She stated that the District Facility
Plan is staying the same. A motion was made and carried to approve Family Medical Leave for Alivia Gibson (2/15/23 – 4/12/23). A motion was made and carried to approve BG-1 for ESSER Fund on the restroom renovation project. Bids are being taken now.
A motion was made and carried to approve several Consent Items: review SBDM Reports (OCES & OCHS); approve EHS/HS COVID Mitigation Policy (continue with COVID prevention); approve for surplus – ZD323 Mower (sealed bid); approve Facility Use Request (FFA Awards Banquet OCHS Cafeteria April 20, 2023 from 6:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m.); approve Overnight/Out of State Trips – HOSA (Francis Davis March 23-25, 2023 Louisville, Ky), Lee HTC/Nurse Aid (Francis Davis March 21, 2023 Day Trip to Prater Ed. Center in Hazard, Ky); Partners for Rural Impact Rural Summit (April 1-4, 2023 Charlotte, NC – Stevi Nolan, Rachel Hizel & 8 students); Senior Trip Dates & Itinerary (April 27-May 2, 2023 Washington, DC, Busch Gardens, Ocean City, Maryland); GEAR UP Trip to Cincinnati, Ohio (tabled until next meeting); GEAR UP Trip (Chelsea Harris – April 24-25, 2023 to Union College, LMU, UT Knoxville, TN); 8thGrade KY Tour (April 14-16, 2023 Perryville, Ky, Old KY Home, Lincoln's BirthPlace, Louisville Slugger, Henry Clay); FBLA (Pam Sandlin April 17-19, 2023 Louisville, Ky); approve Fundraisers (Class of 2026 – Popcorn, Pop, Snow Cones, March & April & Fortune Cookies/Pretzel); FBLA Store (Green Punch & Cookies); approve Extreme Bid for Wireless Upgrade ($300,00) and Renewal of Air Med Care Network $3241,.00 – (tabled until next meeting).
The board acknowledged the Personnel Action Report given by the Superintendent. A Letter of Intent has been sent to all employees for the 2023-2024 SY. The following have been employed: Margaret Smith (Classified Substitute – pending paperwork); Tina Cornwell (Part-Time Academic Interventionist OCHS) and Logan Brewer (Middle School Head Coach Baseball). The following have resigned: Kyle Bobrowski (Boys Golf Coach) and Natasha Bowling (Track & Field Coach).
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
