Superintendent Bobrowski Praises Staff Members for Their Achievements

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday May 11, 2022 at the Owsley County High School Library. The meeting was called to order by Board Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Roll call was done for in person and virtual attendees. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented.
Superintendent Dr. Tim Bobrowski told everyone that he would like to take just a minute to recognize the staff at both schools, especially the following: “Thomas Burns is now recognized as a Kentucky Colonel and Mrs. Heather Cornett just completed her Rank I at the University of the Cumberlands. Kayla Godfrey graduated from Western Governors University with a Bachelor's in Arts and Elementary Education. Chelsea Harris completed coursework Next Generational Professional Finance: Paying for College Certified Educator and Career Certified Educator. Sylvia McIntosh completed Level II Principalship. Tonya Spicer graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with an Education Specialist Degree. Carrie Smith completed her Library Media Specialist Certification. Rosa Smith (works with Head Start/Early Head Start) graduated from Eastern with a Bachelor's in Science Degree in Child and Family Studies. Skylar Stamper graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with a Master of Arts in Teaching. Candace Smith (Special Education Teacher at OCHS) graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with a Bachelor's of University
Studies.” “Tonya Spicer was also recognized by the School-Based Health Services KSBS for her help with the Medicaid Reimbursement Program.”
Mrs. Joyce Campbell asked for a motion on the minutes from the April 12, 2022 minute and the May 5, 2022 Special Joint meeting with the Screening Committee. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes of the two meetings. The board members asked for volunteers to serve on the William Eversole Scholarship Committee & an alternate. Kim Campbell volunteered to serve and Bill Campbell volunteered to serve as alternate again.
A motion was made and carried to approve using Roberts Insurance for the students and Linville Insurance for Workers Comp and Property Liability. A motion was made and carried to approve the Finance Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the School Security Funds Request of $18,659.00. This money will be spent on some doors that need to be replaced at both schools. Autumn Herald explained to the board that she is building into the budget, money for each grade level for field trips. Each level will get $300 per year for trips. If they do not use the money, it will carry over to the next year. This will hopefully prevent a few fundraisers. A motion was made and carried to the Tentative Budget which is due by May 30,2022 and this will include the amendment. A motion was made and carried to approve the Certified, Classified & Amended Extra Service Salary Schedules for the 2022-2023 SY. A motion was made and carried to approve Unpaid Family Medical Leave (pending paperwork) for Nevita Napier (April 28-June 30, 2022). This will be unpaid leave since she has already used her sick days. A motion was made and carried to approve the Auditor's Contract/Acknowledgement Letter. The Betty Sebastian house is possibly going to be rented for the next school year. The board attorney is going to write the contract for the board. A motion was made and carried to approve the Rental House Contract. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's Travel Expense for April & May 2022. The Bobby Bowling ``Built Different” Scholarship is to be given this year. It is over $1,000 and needs board approval. A motion was made and carried to the Bobby Bowling ``Built Different'' One Time Scholarship. A motion was made and carried to approve all Special Education Teachers as Itinerant Positions. A motion was made and carried to approve the Local Planning Committee & board member to serve on committee. A motion was made and carried to approve Resolution to Conduct Projects under the Provisions of HB 678. A motion was made and carried to approve/create Utility I & Utility II Worker positions. These will be replacing custodian/maintenance workers.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: the SBDM reports, approve Re-Advertisement/Accepting bids starting at $25.00 again for anyone interested in old bus tires, review school activity fund budgets, approve Early Head Start Selection Criteria, approve Head Start Selections Criteria, approve Early Head Start COLA Application, approve Early Head Quality Application, approve Head Start Quality Application, approve KEDC Membership Agreement 2022-2023, approve AirMedCare Network Municipal Site Membership 2022, approve Participation in SFSP 2022-Saundra Bowman, approve fundraisers (Varsity Boys' Basketball-Golf Scramble June 18, 2022, Track & Field-5K Run and 1 mile Walk & OCHS Farm-Greenhouse Sales), approve facility use request-Class Reunion 1972-Deron Mayes OCHS Cafeteria June 18, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. & Boys Varsity Basketball-Neil Terry OCHS Cafeteria May 19, 2022 after school, approve bids for: Security/Fire Protection Services, Custodial/Shop Supplies, Transportation/Bus Parts & Material, Diesel Fuel, Propane, Pest Control, Oil Removal, Drug Testing, Tires, Camera System Monitoring & Repairs, Asbestos Management, Soft Drink, Juice & Water Vending, Surplus Aerostar Van for Head Start and then each department gave their monthly reports.
The board accepted the resignation of Tyler Roberts OCES Academic Coach and Cindy Lewis Head Start/Early Head Start (effective April 1, 2022). The following people were employed: Michael Austin Barrett Substitute Custodian, David Hobbs Middle School Head Coach Softball, Hannah Turner Middle School Assistant Coach Softball, Randy Osborne Middle School Head Coach Baseball, Robert Smith & Anthony Bowling Middle School Assistant Coach Baseball, Natasha Bowling Home Base Teacher, Aryzona Moore Child Care Teacher, Jackie Rice Child Care Teacher, Nicole Messer EHS/HS Substitute Teacher Assistant and Mike Thomas Substitute Maintenance Worker EHS/HS. Tony Evans, Michael Barrett, Casey Sandlin & Donnie Montgomery transferred to Utility Worker I and Shawn Allen & Roger Wilder To Utility Worker II.
Non-Renewal Classified letters have been sent and so have the Reduction in Responsibilities & Compensation Certified letters.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
