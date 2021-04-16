Suspicious Vehicle at City Water Tank Leads to a Drug Arrest

By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
On Saturday, April 3, 2021, Owsley County Deputy Eddie Dunahoo, received a call about a suspicious vehicle on private property that happened to be the property of the City of Booneville where the water tank is located.
When Deputy Dunahoo and other deputies arrived on the scene, there was a male, Carl E. Smith in the driver’s seat and a female in the passenger seat.
According to the police report, Deputy Dunahoo asked for Smith’s license and ran it. It showed that Smith had a suspended Driver’s License.
Deputy Dunahoo approached Smith again, who was acting very nervous, and the Deputy asked Smith if he could search the vehicle.
Smith gave consent and Deputy Dunahoo found two large crystalline rocks believed to be Methamphetamine. These rocks were field tested and they were confirmed to be Methamphetamine and weighed 24.67 grams.
Dunahoo, also, found a blue pill bottle with an orange pill inside which was identified by Poison Control as a suboxone along with two small baggies that were empty, but had been used to contain small amounts of drugs.
Deputy Dunahoo proceeded to arrest Smith reminding him of his Miranda Rights as Smith confessed that his cousin put the drugs in his vehicle and the Meth was “fronted” for him to sell.
Smith was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail and charged with operating on a suspended license, 1 charge of possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, and 1 charge of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree.
