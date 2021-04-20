Talk of New Projects for Tourism for April Fiscal Court Meeting

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, April 12, 2021. County Judge Executive Cale Turner called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the February minutes. Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $97,328.36 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $165,126.16. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $8,965.73 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $12,000.65. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $52,871.13 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $636.20. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the treasurer's report. A motion was made and carried to approve the treasurer's quarterly report. A motion was also made and carried to do a budget amendment for the amount of $69,135.78. This was for C.A.R.E.S. money and we (the court) need to show that we did receive it.
Lisa Botner, Tourism Director, talked to the court about a couple of projects that the tourism board has discussed. She talked first about the Fish Creek Boat Ramp. She stated that the new sign has been put up. She wanted to ask the court about trying to develop about three primitive campsites in that area, as well. She wanted to know if the court would be able to help with this. The help would involve man power as well as money. This project would involve clearing some land and developing the campsites. Magistrate Zeke Little asked about getting some lighting at this location. She talked about making fire pits so that people have a designated area to have their fires. It was suggested to get in touch with Jackson Electric to try to get the lights. Ms. Botner stated that she had talked to Deidra Brandenburg from Beattyville Tourism about trying to do a kayaking trip around the third week of June that would go from Wolfe Creek to Beattyville and be an overnight trip . She also talked about a project that is in the works that involves hiking trails and a waterfall. These projects are just in the planning stages. A motion was made and carried to help tourism with getting things done for the primitive camping sites.
The sheriff's quarterly report was presented to the court. It is down from last year. A motion was made and carried to approve the report. A motion was made and carried to enter into the County Road Aid Co-op again this year. A motion was made and carried to accept the proposal to close the Kash Johnson Road. A motion was made and carried to adopt a resolution for Teleworks to get $100,000 of funding through LGEDF. A motion was made and carried to adopt a resolution to borrow about $200,000 through Flood KACO to help with some of our flood projects. This would be paid back as soon as the money becomes available. The county still has not received the contracts from AirEvac. The school system and city has not received theirs either. Solid Waste has had way more expenses since the flood. The hope is that we (the county) get some money from the flood assistance that will help with this extra cost. A motion was made and carried to appoint Tim Dean as Assistant Road Foreman. A motion was and carried to do transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.