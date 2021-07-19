Teleworks Job Fair July 29 at Happy Top in Beattyville

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, July 12, 2021. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes through May.
Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $126,714.44. The Road Fund has a cash balance of $ 88, 551.40. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $ 2,923.73. The L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $5,353.63. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $48,242.66. The Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $1,134.13. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. The ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $428,801.56. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer's Report. Cody also gave the court a copy of the Annual Treasurer's Report. Judge Turner asked the court to look it over and if they have questions they will talk about it at the August meeting.
Cheryl Honkomp, a representative from KRADD was introduced to the court. She stated that she would be in Owsley County at least once a month. She is going to be working with the city and county. She said that she could also be reached at cheryl@kradd.com.
The Sheriff's Quarterly Report was presented to the court. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Sheriff's Quarterly Report & Tax Settlement. After some discussion, a motion was made and carried to accept the Court Clerk's 1stQuarterly Report & Budget as presented. There will need to be amendments made later.
The court had some discussion on the Alcohol Ordinance in Owsley County. There was discussion as to why businesses in the city can sell alcohol on Sunday and businesses out in the county can not. Most of the Fiscal Court members said that they did not know that businesses in the city were selling alcohol on Sundays. County Attorney Henley McIntosh stated after much discussion, that he will do some investigating and report back to the court. A motion was made and carried to table any further discussion until the August meeting.
The pipe bid was awarded to Kentucky Supply Company. Judge Turner stated that they had the lowest bid but they also wanted to charge $130 per load for delivery. Cody informed the court that even with the delivery fee, they were still cheaper than any other bid. Judge Turner also informed the court that at any time if the county has issues they reserve the right to go back to InterState Pipe. A motion was made and carried to approve this.
FEMA has extended their filing deadline until July 23rd. The magistrates stated that they would like to extend a big thank you to Lesa Marcum at the Owlsey County Public Library. She has worked hard at helping every single person that she can to get the assistance that they need. If you or anyone you know still needs help, please go see Lesa at the library.
Teleworks is holding a Job Fair on July 29thfrom 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Happy Top in Beattyville. Judge Turner told the court that if someone needs a ride to the Job Fair let the judge's office know. The county will take them and wait til they are done and bring them back. Judge Turner stated that Teleworks has brought approximately 400 jobs to Owsley County.
Solid Waste is doing good. They are operating with three drivers. The court will have their letters ready by the next meeting to send to people that are delinquent on their bills and start bringing them in front of the board.
Road Foreman Tracy Sebastian told the court that he is still trying to get to all of the roads that the magistrates have asked him to fix. He said they are working to get them done but it just takes time.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. Another motion was made and carried to approve paying all legally incurred bills providing the funding is available. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
