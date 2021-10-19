The American Heart Association and the KRDHD Ask the Fiscal Court to Make Owsley County a Smoke Free Workplace

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, October 11, 2021. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. Magistrates Zeke Little and Tim Bishop, County Treasurer Cody Lewis, Judge Cale Turner, Sheriff Brent Lynch and Deputy Eddie Dunahoo were in attendance. A motion was made and carried to approve the August minutes. The September minutes were tabled until next month.
Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $87,758.52. The Road Fund has a cash balance of $452,101.08. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $4,568.11. The L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $3,130.44. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $29,124.58. The Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $2,547.14. The LG EDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. The ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $428,855.60. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer's Report. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer's Quarterly Report. A motion was made and carried to
approve the 1st reading of a budget amendment for the use of the ARPA Funds.
Shannon Smith, from Hazard, with the American Heart Association and Sherry Stidham with the Ky. River District Health Department addressed the court about making Owsley County a smoke free workplace. They had an ordinance that they presented to the fiscal court which would make workplaces smoke free. Sherry Stidham told the court that they offer smoking cessation classes at the local health department for people that want to quit but need help. It was recommended that this vote would be tabled to next month. Shannon Smith stated that they would be back at the November meeting.
A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Sheriff's Quarterly Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Sheriff's Training Incentive.
Judge Cale Turner informed the court that he had talked to Hinkle and they have committed to pouring asphalt in the county in the last week of October. There are eight roads on the list that need to be done. A motion was made and carried to approve changing the name of the Red Bowling Road to Johnny & Joyce Marcum Road. Upon the recommendation of Judge Turner, a motion was made and carried to approve the closing of the Jim Callahan Road. This will need to be run in the paper for two weeks, as part of the process.
Brandon Moore gave another update to the fiscal court. He stated that Tracy and Tim at the county road department got their rescue truck fixed. He stated that the Rescue Squad has submitted their quarterly reports. They had responded to 13 calls. He said that they are still trying to get their debit card but they are still able to use checks. Brandon is still waiting on getting an estimate on the repairs of their building.
“We have gotten our letters ready and we are just waiting on two signatures. Then we will be sending them out to the people that are behind on garbage bills,” Cody. Solid Waste is taking credit cards and will be able to take debit cards starting in November.
FEMA has just now sent us the money from the ice storm that we had back in February of this year. Now we are trying to get the flood work done.
The Road Foreman, Tracy Sebastian, gave his Foreman's Report. He stated that he has found another used garbage truck that is Ashland. It is $5,000. The transmission on this truck is needing repair but Tracy stated that there is a transmission at the county garage that should work. The court told Tracy to go and check it out. A motion was made and carried to purchase the truck if it is in good condition.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills providing funds are available. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson
Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.