The City Hires a New Police Officer

By Lisa Robinson, Associate Editor
The Booneville City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Mayor Nelson Bobrowski called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the January 13thand 26thmeetings.
David Hall gave his monthly report. He stated that “we had Rural Water here and we only found one large leak. We have already scheduled them to come back in a couple of months.” He also stated that they have had some costly issues at the water treatment plant.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering gave his report to the council. He said, “the water lines along Highway 11 will need to be moved two times for the construction that is to take place along the highway. They will be moved to do the work and then moved back when the work is complete. These new lines should help with a lot of water issues. He also stated that he had been in contact with the state and that they should be bidding Highway 11 out later this month. Construction should start within a few weeks after the bid is finalized. We are still working on getting the plans done so that we can bid the improvements to the I/I Project. Everything has been approved for the Lift Station Rehab. They are getting the equipment ordered so they can get it there. We have been working on the plans and specs for the Radio Read Project. We have submitted the Water Plant Rehab and we will get this funded this year.”
Mayor Bobrowski told the council that the city has been approved to do the mapping system through the division of water. They moved us up ahead of some other places and they are gonna come and map our whole system: water lines, sewer lines, manholes and every meter. This will help our guys when they are looking for meters. Everything will be in the gps system. We will pay $1,000 a year for a monitoring fee for this system after it is in place.
Donna Hardin stated that she has been working on the housing application and wanted to make sure that the city is aware of the conflict of interest policy. A motion was made and carried to approve the policy.
KRADD sent the Radio Read Budget Ordinance for its second reading. A motion was made and carried to approve the second reading of the Radio Read Budget Ordinance.
Tammy Shouse, City Clerk, gave the Collections Report. She stated that they still have money coming in from the CARES Act. The CDBG-CV Grant stems from Covid. It is going to be more strict than the CARES Act. The city would apply for the city and the county will apply for the rest of the county. We will be looking to see if there is anything that we can do to get some of this funding. If you have received assistance with the CARES Act money for your water bill, then you will not be eligible for water assistance with this grant. This is for all utilities.
The city has hired Lucas Turner as it's newest city police officer. He has been sworn in and seems eager to learn our program. We are trying to get him an academy date. We have purchased three outfits. He is trying to familiarize himself with our policies and procedures.
Our financials were not ready at the time the meeting started so we will be giving them to you at the next meeting. A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills providing funding is available.
A motion was made and carried to go into executive session to discuss legal matters. A motion was then made and carried to return to the meeting after the legal discussion. A motion was made and carried to approve the city attorney to negotiate the tax lien on the Applegate property that the city purchased. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
