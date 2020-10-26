The Booneville City Commisioners approved purchase agreements for properties know was the Dr. Bates buildings and the Rosemary and Kim Callahan lot.
The Bates property had many issues with State Fire Marshall, health and human services, human trafficking, and rodents.
The City Commissioners have worked long hours implementing the Joint Strategic plan formed two years ago with the City, County, Schools and Community shareholders.
The vision being we all want a Cleaner, Safer and better living in the City that will attract people to the services here that underscore the vision and would want to be a part of this community.
These properties will be purchased with Revenue Bonds and then we will apply for and use Community Development Block Grants, Appalachian Regional Commission Grants and Economic Developments assistant to pay these off and build new buildings and structures. Also the Fire Department Building will be updated and possibly replaced with a New Fire Department building as well. This is a long term project and will take lots of time and effort to make this all happen.
There will be community meetings to get input from citizens and agencies as we go foreword with the project.
