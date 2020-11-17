The Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit Program

A reward for your success

Your company may be eligible for a substantial tax credit just for doing what successful businesses do – grow!

It’s simple. The Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit program offers between $3,500 and $25,000 per year for small businesses that have:

  • Hired and sustained at least one new job in the last year
  • Purchased at least $5,000 in qualifying equipment or technology

Things You Should Know

  • Most businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees are eligible
  • Open to nearly all industry segments, including retail and service
  • Tax credit amount ranges from $3,500 to $25,000 per year depending on jobs created and investment made
  • Tax credit applies to state tax return for the year it was awarded
  • Have you hired at least one new full-time employee and invested at least $5,000 in new equipment/technology? You may be eligible
  • The new employee must have been on the payroll for at least one year
  • The new employee must earn at least $10.88/hour

  • Are You Eligible?

    Apply

    After meeting all eligibility requirements, fill out the KSBTC Application below and provide all required supporting documentation listed in the application form.

  • Contact

    For more information about the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit program, please contact the Office of Entrepreneurship at cedsbsd@ky.gov or call 800-626-2930.

    The Cabinet’s services, assistance, and activities are available to all without regard to race, color, gender or national origin.

