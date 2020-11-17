A reward for your success
Your company may be eligible for a substantial tax credit just for doing what successful businesses do – grow!
It’s simple. The Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit program offers between $3,500 and $25,000 per year for small businesses that have:
- Hired and sustained at least one new job in the last year
- Purchased at least $5,000 in qualifying equipment or technology
Things You Should Know
- Most businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees are eligible
- Open to nearly all industry segments, including retail and service
- Tax credit amount ranges from $3,500 to $25,000 per year depending on jobs created and investment made
- Tax credit applies to state tax return for the year it was awarded
- Have you hired at least one new full-time employee and invested at least $5,000 in new equipment/technology? You may be eligible
- The new employee must have been on the payroll for at least one year
- The new employee must earn at least $10.88/hour
Are You Eligible?
Apply
After meeting all eligibility requirements, fill out the KSBTC Application below and provide all required supporting documentation listed in the application form.
Contact
For more information about the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit program, please contact the Office of Entrepreneurship at cedsbsd@ky.gov or call 800-626-2930.
The Cabinet’s services, assistance, and activities are available to all without regard to race, color, gender or national origin.
