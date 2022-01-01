By: Chris Dooley - Sentinel Columnist
I hope this article finds all of you safe and healthy this holiday season. By the time you’re reading this, Christmas has just passed and another new year is upon us. I had a blessed holiday to say the least. I was fortunate & blessed enough to be able to receive a lot of nice gifts. Some I knew that I was getting, others were a total surprise. But regardless if I knew or not, I’m still a very blessed man that so many people thought enough of me to make my day. I appreciate everything I get in life, whether it’s a small simple thing or an extravagant gift. The thought still very much counts to me.
As we drove to Fleming County to spend Christmas with my dad’s side of the family, a lot of things ran through my mind. It’s been 4 Christmases with just me and my mom now. Every year that we go up to visit that side of our family, we always bring a memorial candle that’s lit in the honor of dad. It’s never been the same without him at our celebrations. He was always smiling that warm smile, willing to play any kind of christmas game or do anything else to make someone else smile. Last Christmas we got together with him, all 3 of us stood in front of the Christmas tree for our family picture together. We took a normal one, then took another wearing these little party favors and hats. It’s the cutest picture, enough to warm a soul on these cold nights we’ve been having.
We’re about to cross into another year, 2022 is right around the corner. 2021 has been a crazy year in it’s own right. We’ve lost so many people this year in Owsley and Lee county. So much sickness from Covid, so much cancer and addiction problems have touched the lives of nearly every family in both our towns. So many good people that we used to meet in passing on the street and in our stores, have passed on to the other side. The holidays are going to be harder this year for so many people. We thought after the spring of 2020 that Covid might not last all that long. But here we are going on two years into this pandemic that shows no sign of letting up soon.
It’s changed everything about our lives as we knew them. Now people are afraid to give someone a hug or shake a hand. People sneeze one time in public and we want to scurry the other way. It’s changed everything for the worse to me. And in a time where people need to be in the pews of our churches trying to show togetherness, we spend our time arguing over social media about trivial things like politics or sports.
Our churches sit half empty, as thousands of people have run this holiday season into every store imaginable shopping and spending thousands of dollars on gifts that their kids will probably not even remember having in a month. It’s important to get your kids gifts, but if they’re like most kids then they get stuff all year long. Christmas to a kid that’s spoiled is just another day where they get toys, but what makes that any different than last Tuesday at Walmart? Take them to church, get them involved in Christmas plays for youth groups. Teach them to befriend that one kid that might wear dirty clothes and walk with their head down at school all the time. Teach them to invite that kid to sit with them at lunch, come spend the night with them and make a difference by being a friend in that kid's life.
Because of our churches sitting half full or closing down all together, we’ve lost the generation of kids coming up in this world that are going to take the place of the elders that have been mainstays at churches all across this country. But when those elders pass on to be with the lord, who’s stepping up in their place? There are so many older people that have been through everything that could pass valuable life lessons onto our kids if we’d let them. Teach them how to be strong in faith. Teach them how to be respectful boys and girls. Teach them to grow up and be young men and women that can change this dark world with the light inside of them.
Love is the difference in this whole thing. Jesus Christ loved us so much that he gave his life on Calvary for us thousands of years ago. And as we celebrate Christmas and his birth, we realize that he wasn’t born in a fancy hotel in Bethlehem, but a lowly manger. He came into the world to save us from our sins so we wouldn’t have eternal separation from him when it was our turn to leave this world.
So as you go out of this year and into the next, count all of your blessings twice. And as the ball falls in times square to signal the new year, fall on your knees wherever you’re at and pray. Pray for wisdom, courage, safety, health and continued blessings from on high. Thank you for supporting me as I go into year 4 of being in this paper. I love you all so good and I hope you and your family are blessed this holiday season.
