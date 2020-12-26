The Newly Elected State Rep Joins the Last City Council Meeting of the Year

The Booneville City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The mayor, city clerk and council members were mostly in person with everyone else joining on a conference call. The mayor called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the last meeting.
Lisa Botner had been in earlier and given her report to the mayor and city clerk. She has been working with Tammy and the city helping to get it decorated for Christmas. She is also looking at working with Jackson County Tourism on the Warriors Path. It comes out of Tennessee and up through Kentucky and then into Ohio. They are looking at ways that they can develop this into tourism and what counties would be on board to develop some trailheads. This is similar to the Appalachian Trail but this would be called the Warrior Trail. It is a hiking trail. The National Forest Service is also on board.
Mayor Bobrowski welcomed the new state representative for Owsley County, Bill Wesley to the meeting. He asked Mr. Wesley if he would like to speak. Mr. Wesley thanked the council for letting him come and speak at the meeting. He said that he wants a list of two or three things that the city would like him to work on for the city. He stated that he is asking to be on the Veteran's Affairs Committee, Tourism Committee and Natural Resources Committee. He is already working on some things for Owsley County. He has also stated that his district will not be forgotten.
Mayor Bobrowski stated that David Hall was busy working on water leaks. He had been working at Partnership Housing on a leak that was caused by a contractor damaging a fire hydrant. He moved to work on another leak at Fox Hunter's Knob when he finished with Partnership Housing.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering gave his monthly update on the projects that they are working on for the city. Mr. Nesbitt stated that most cities that he works with has collected around $5,000 through the COVID Relief money. He said that Mayor Bobrowski had stated Booneville had collected $63,000. Paul congratulated the office staff for working to get the money for Booneville.
The Highway 11 Project is going to be bid in January 2021. The new section between Beattyville and Booneville should start around March or April. The good news about this section getting done is that the waterline in this area of the county will be replaced as well. The waterline will be relocated during the work but put back when the road is finished. This will include new waterlines, new meters and new fire hydrants along Highway 11. This will be a huge relief for the city. We are working on completing the engineering plans for the I/I Project. Paul said that he is hoping to get the project bid in March of 2021 and start construction around April or May. The bids for Lift Station Rehab Project were opened. Booneville has 11 lift stations but we have enough for possibly three or four. We have already prepared another project profile and got it in the system to get additional funding to do the rest of the lift stations. Nesbitt Engineering presented a Letter of Recommendation for FloLine. They asked that the city approve this recommendation for $305,000. There is also a requisition for $14,900 for engineering. David asked that they get two pumps for each of the stations with total restoration in three of the lift stations. A motion was made and carried to approve the awarding of the base bid of the I/I project to FloLine for $305,000. Another motion was made and carried to approve the requisition for $14,900 for engineering costs. The Radio Read Project should have a grant agreement that comes after the beginning of the year. The funding should be secured and bidding should begin in March or April also. This grant is for $1 million for the Radio Read Meters. Funding is underway on the Water Plant Rehab Project. Highway 30 status is the same status as last time.
Ruth Hensley gave the water collections report. Interim Chief Roberts was in Mt. Sterling. She has been busy. She has been trying to get everything ready for the academy.
A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills. Other business was discussed before a motion was made and carried to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.