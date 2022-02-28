The Owsley County Fiscal Court Hires a New Treasurer

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, February 14, 2022. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. He asked for a motion to approve the December minutes. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes. Dominic Johnson, the new County Treasurer, gave the Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $72,916.61 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $519,150.79. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $4,060.33 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $11,705.68. Solid Waste has a cash balance of $36,358.05 and Parks & Rec. Fund has a cash balance of $2,023.88. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and ARPA has a cash balance of $348,314.39. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer's Report.
The University of Kentucky College of Nursing wants Owsley County to do a 3 minute video explaining why they supported the Owsley County Smoke Free Ordinance. Judge Turner explained to the court that they have until the 24th of March to get the video done if they wish to do one. The magistrates decided to table the decision until the next meeting.
At a previous meeting the city had asked the court to approve one certified person to do all of the electrical inspections. Judge Turner has since talked to the mayor who stated that the city is postponing the decision to go with only one certified person. Judge Turner stated that opposes the idea because he feels that poor people would be discriminated against even more. Danny Marshall was in attendance to ask the court to vote no on this as well. He stated that this would make it even harder on poor people who can only afford to rent a trailer. Judge Turner stated that he has not had one complaint about the electrical inspections that have been done.
Partnership Housing is going to be getting some training from the KY Institute. They were chosen from the state of Kentucky. Hopefully, this will help get more money for the quality of housing for our community.
Judge Turner told the court that he thinks they are finally gonna be able to get the front end loader that they have been trying to get for some time. This is a LGED grant that is
part of H.B. 192. This includes an emergency management vehicle, as well. A motion was made and carried to approve the resolution.
Shanna Oliver, Court Clerk, stated that Kaitlyn McIntire is working part-time. A motion was made and carried to approve the hiring of this part-time person. She went on to discuss the voting machines that need to be replaced. The county would get reimbursed ($2,200 per precinct by the state) after the purchase of the equipment. Danny Crum, a vendor from H.A.R.P., was on hand to talk to the court about the purchase. He stated that since some of the equipment that Owsley County has is pretty much out of date and if something happens to this equipment and it can not be fixed, then it can not be replaced with the same equipment because it needs to have a paper trail so that votes could also be counted by hand at the end of the night, if necessary. Shanna stated that she had budgeted for $50,000 and the county would be getting $17,600 Reimbursed from the state. This would leave the county with about $60,000. A motion was made and carried to approve tabling this discussion until next meeting.
Judge Turner told the court that since Cody Lewis has accepted her new position with the State Auditor's Office, the court needs to appoint someone else as Solid Waste Coordinator. He asked the court to approve Wendell Smith as the Solid Waste Coordinator. He also works as a custodian in the courthouse. This would put him doing 2 part-time jobs.
Tracy Sebastian, Road Foreman, told the court that they have been dealing with sickness at the road department. They have been down to 3 workers and they have been very busy. They have gotten a lot of work done.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills providing funding is available. Leah, from KRADD, stated that she is looking forward to working with Owsley County. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
