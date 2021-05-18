The Topic was FEMA in May Fiscal Court Meeting

By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
The monthly meeting of the Owsley County Fiscal Court was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. A motion was made and carried to suspend the reading of the March and April minutes till next month. Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the financial report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $189,212.62 and the Road Fund has a cash Balance of $210,891.63. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $76.73 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $4,015.16. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $69,142.42 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $2,886.11. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receipt of the treasurer's report. A motion was made and carried to discuss the 2nd reading of the county budget.
We have two open FEMA disasters as of right now. They have now added us on the flood disaster relief. FEMA will be here on Wednesday to assess the damages. We have a route ready if they want to see the damage in our county. We should know by the end of this week if we are eligible for individual assistance from FEMA. We are scheduled for a Zoom meeting with FEMA about the ice storm on Thursday. The America Rescue Recovery Funds is asking to have a separate account for the funds that we (the county) receive. We have several Zoom meetings scheduled for discussion on how these funds can be spent. They are asking if you need water or sewer lines replaced now would be the time to get these projects started. The League of Counties is asking that we hold on to the money until we know for sure what it can be spent on.
The state gave each county that had flooding $25,000 to help with the cost of hauling the flood debris to the landfill. “This was a blessing to our county,” said Cale. He also stated that by the next meeting we hope to have a letter ready to send to people that have delinquent garbage bills. The road foreman stated that the two part-time workers employed by the county are cutting branches from the roadway. There was talk about trying to hire another person part-time to help when needed.
A motion was made at the last meeting to approve the AirEvac contract. The contract came in the day after that meeting. It was signed and returned to the AirEvac provider. The county has paid their part. This involves being flown from Clay County, Owsley County and Breathitt County. There should be no charge if you are flown from one of the three counties listed. Judge Turner said that if you use AirEvac and they say that the county is not in compliance, we can provide a copy of the contract.
A motion was made and carried to approve transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.