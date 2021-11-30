Tourism was the Talk of the November City Concil Meeting

The Booneville City Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the October meeting.
Lisa Botner was not in attendance. Tammy Shouse, City Clerk, told the group that she had been in contact with Lisa earlier in the day. Lisa informed her that they (tourism) have a website up and going. It is called “Explore Owsley.” It is live but still under development. Lisa is working with Teresa Mays and others on a “Ride the River Dragon” which would be following the river from Buckhorn Lodge to Beattyville. It would follow the river through Owsley County. Tammy also said that Lisa is working with the city on all of the Christmas activities that are coming up.
David Hall was not in attendance. Mayor Bobrowski informed the commissioners that David and the guys had worked all weekend trying to find a leak in the 708 area. They finally found it in a culvert that was going into the creek. He also stated that they had fixed several big leaks in the last week or so. The mayor told the group that David has been working with the guys that are doing the meter and meter pit installations. “We are also working with the EPA Division of Water and all of their contractors on their 18 month program that we a
re in. There are a lot of things that they can help us with,” said the mayor.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering stated that they are waiting on the contractor to procure the materials to begin on the Sewer Rehab Project. They don't want to begin with a few materials and then have to wait for more materials to be delivered. They would prefer to have most of the materials before they start so they are not waiting. Construction has begun on the Radio Read Meter Project. They have installed 320 of the 937 meters in the project. The Highway 11 Utility Relocation is about 42% finished. The Water Plant Rehab Project has been submitted to Kentucky Infrastructure for funding consideration and we are still waiting to hear on that. Congress has enacted the “Infrastructure Act” and they are waiting on the President to sign. There is going to be money available but we need projects that are ready to be done when the money is available. An ARC application was submitted for the Telemetry Expansion Project. Paul informed the commissioners that they have three more projects that they need to award an engineering procurement for and they are-Waterline Replacement Phase II, Waterline Replacement Phase III and Pump Station Rehab Phase II. A motion was made and carried to approve to start the process of procurement of engineers for the three projects. A motion was made and carried to approve the mayor to sign to annex a small piece of property behind the school into the city. This is considered the first reading of the ordinance to annex this property.
Ruth Hensley gave the monthly Collections Report. Cassie Hudson asked to speak to the group. She informed them that she is a CDBG Administrator. She went on to say that she is looking for an intern. This person can be a troubled youth, a recovering addict or a disabled person. This position is for someone that is looking for a second chance. It will be for approximately 10 months and the person will receive a stipend. They may be able to transition to Partnership Housing after the 10 months are up. The person needs to be at least 18 years of age and be able to be on time. Talk to Cassie Hudson if you are interested. Cassie also told the commissioners that she is working on a CDBG Grant to purchase and rehab a building that is in the Industrial Park. If she is able to get this property, Partnership Housing would be moving their offices to this building as well. It also has an area that could be used to do training.
Police Chief Tara Chadwell Roberts and Deputy Lucas Turner were not available for the meeting because they were making arrests. The people arrested had in their possession some illegal drugs.
A motion was made and carried to pay the bills. A motion was made and carried to have the Employee Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, November 24 and then have the rest of the day as well as Thanksgiving Day and the day after to be with family. The office will open back up on Monday, November 29, 2021. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson-Editor
