By: Lisa Robinson - Associate Editor
The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular Session via Zoom on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Chairperson Joyce Campbell called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as it was presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the August 11th meeting. There was a reminder for the KSBA Fall Virtual Regional Meeting which is to be held on September 14, 2020 at 6:00 pm.
The financial report was given by Jerry McIntosh. He stated that the auditors will be here next week. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A motion was also made and carried to approve and adopt a working budget. A motion was made and carried to approve a proposal to purchase 2 Head Start buses with matching funds from Volkswagen financed by KISTA. Another motion was made and carried to approve tax rates for the 2020-2021 tax year. It was approved to keep the rate at the compensating rate as it has been for several years. A motion was made and carried to approve certification for 2020-2021 Constitutionally Protected Prayer in Public Schools.
One motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: review the SBDM reports, approve the Owsley County School District COVID-19 Pandemic Player & Family Waiver Form which was approved by the school's attorney, approve District Assurances for GMAP, approve application for Emergency Substitute Certification, nominate/approve Gary Cornett as the District Administrator Representative to Evaluation Appeals, approve MOA Early Head Start/Head Start for Health Services 2020-2021 and approve Early Head Start/Head Start Education Policies
& Procedures 2020-2021. Reports were given from the different departments, as well. Dr. Bobrowski stated that he would like to thank the bus drivers for helping to pick beans from the garden to be delivered to kids for their lunches. He stated that this was an opportunity for the drivers to get some hours in. There was 2 new hires: Skyler Stamper OCES 5th grade teacher and Chelsi Barrett OCHS Library Media Clerk; 1 resignation: Ryan Caudill; 1 retirement: Janice Gabbard (effective September 30, 2020); and 1 AWOL Resignation: Shenita Toczek (Cook).
The board has rescheduled the October 13th meeting to October 6th due to the timeline of the new board seat. A motion was made and carried to go into executive session pending litigation. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
