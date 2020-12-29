FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has been awarded a $236,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP) to strengthen the state’s emergency preparedness and improve animal biosecurity in the livestock and poultry industries, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced today.
“While we are all fighting the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and our farmers remain prepared for any animal disease agent that could infect our agriculture industry,” Quarles said. “This grant will allow our state to develop a biosecurity and emergency plan that focuses on foreign critical animal diseases.”
The grant will enable the KDA to identify an incident management team to assess current biosecurity practices in the Kentucky’s beef, swine, and poultry industries and implement new secure food supply plans. The management team will also develop an education program with a focus on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, Foot and Mouth Disease, and African Swine Fever. The KDA’s Office of State Veterinarian, the Kentucky Poultry Federation, the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, and the Kentucky Pork Producers Association submitted the application.
“Biosecurity is essential to preventing disease introduction and ensuring business continuity during a disease outbreak,” Deputy State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said. “We look forward to partnering with Kentucky producers to develop Kentucky specific biosecurity plans to meet the needs of their operations.”
The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for these programs as part of a strategy to help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions. In total, the U.S Department of Agriculture awarded $9.3 million through the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program.
