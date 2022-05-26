University of Pikeville says it will build Kentucky's third dental school with a $25 million gift from an anonymous donor

The University of Pikeville plans to create Kentucky's third dental school with a $25 million gift from an anonymous donor's family foundation, the largest in the school's 133-year history.
UPike President Burton Webb announced the gift last Saturday during the private university's health-professions commencement.
“The foresight of a generous family giving to a university to establish a dental school is special,” Webb said. “This is another example of challenges being met and solved right here by those who call this area home. It’s also incredible that the university, this family and now a dental school will each have their roots right here in these mountains. It’s a great day to be a Bear!” The university's mascot is a bear.
“Sometime before we started the optometry college, the university had done a feasibility study on the need for more dentists in Appalachia,” Webb told the newspaper. “At the behest of the family foundation we refreshed that study and it showed continued need. The gift is generous and we are deeply grateful.”
Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Relations David Hutchens said the anonymous donor “has a deep love for Appalachia and a passion for improving healthcare in our region. Their generosity will reverberate for generations, impacting not only the graduates of the program but also profoundly benefitting the lives of the countless patients they will serve for generations to come. This is a transformative gift, an act of deep love and devotion for this region. We are humbled by this generosity, thrilled to have this opportunity and ecstatic about this vision.”
