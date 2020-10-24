Who to Call When Your Family is Sick With COVID-19

By: Lisa Robinson - Associate Editor
On Monday, October 12, 2020, the Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session at the Senior Citizen's Center so that social distancing could be practiced. Judge Cale Turner called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to suspend the reading of the minutes. The treasurer's report was given by Cody Lewis, County Treasurer. She gave the quarterly report at the same time. The General Fund has a balance of $143,271.92. The Road Fund has a balance of $230,098.98. The Jail Fund has a balance of $631.93. The LGEA Fund has a balance of $20,210.38. The Solid Waste Fund has a balance of $33,250.48. The Parks & Recreation Fund has a balance of $3,830.27. The LGDF Fund has a balance of $13,765.50. Cody stated that the Fiscal Court had received the money that they had been waiting on from FEMA. This money was not in the budget for the last fiscal year. The Fiscal Court needed to agree to amend the budget to include this money in the amount of $302,421.42. She went on to say that the court had not budgeted for the CARES ACT money, ($150,314.00) either. The first payment received from the CARES ACT money was for $98,000.00. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge receiving the treasurer's report. A motion was also made and carried to approve the first reading of the budget amendment. The sheriff's quarterly report was given and a motion was made and carried to approve the sheriff's quarterly report.
Teleworks has a couple of companies that are hiring. They are paying $9 to $13 per hour. If you know of someone that needs a job working from home, send them to Carla Gabbard at Teleworks. The Census has finished. They are still saying that Owsley County is still at 32%. Judge Turner talked to someone at the Census office and explained that Owsley County has changed their addresses due to 911 since the last time the Census was done. The lady that he talked to stated that she would try to figure out what was going on. Judge Turner stated that he is going to keep calling her to see what she finds out.
Judge Turner stated that they are having issues with people dumping trash in illegal dumps. He stated that they have the names of a couple of people that has been caught dumping. The sheriff gave one gentleman a couple of days to get one cleaned up. The road foreman stated that they have been working on the roads that the magistrates have told him about. They are still working on a couple. Garbage pickup is going good and if they can get the routes fixed, they may be able to cut one truck out.
There was a motion made and carried to approve transfers as needed. Cody stated that it looked like they were only going to have one transfer - $11,000 from the general fund to the jail fund. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills.
A concerned citizen asked what the fiscal court was doing to help people with the COVID-19. She stated that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and she had went into quarantine. She stated that she had went without her medicine because she had no one to get it for her. She wanted to know why the money from the pandemic was used for other things. She asked that the court provide a number for people to call if they need assistance. County Judge Executive Cale Turner stated that anyone that is in quarantine that needs assistance can call the Judge's office or the sheriff's office. The county judge's office number is 606-593-6202 and the sheriff's number is 606-593-5161.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
