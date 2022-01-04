Wolfe County has been rated in the top 3 in the 14th region since the season began over a month ago and the Wolves brought their high powered offense to the Palace to face host Owsley County in the first round of regional All A tournament.
The Owls hung around in the first half and trailed at the half by only 5 points, 30-25. However, the Wolves slowly edged their lead on the Owls in the third quarter. Senior All-Region guard Wilgus Tolson netted 8 of his 20 points in the quarter to propel his team to a 49-33 lead. Junior Sawyer Thompson took over the scoring in the last quarter with 16 of his team high 27 points. The Wolves went on to win the game 71-46 and will now play Knott Central, who had a first round bye, in Campton on Wednesday.
Owsley was led in scoring by Xander Terry and Seth Schott, each with 12 points. McKindrick Little scored 7, Andrew Terry 7, Wes Cope 5 and Anthony Burns 3.
By: Deron Mays - Sentinel Sports Writer
