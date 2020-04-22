Please read carefully the following recommendations and communications from Governor Beshear during today’s call:
1. No in-person school for the rest of this school year. NTI to continue through May 14th for the Owsley County School District.
2. No in-person prom or graduation. Either with in-person contact is not feasible this school year nor into summer...the first phase of COVID19 recovery will be to allow small gatherings of 10 or more and then later move to 50 or more. The governor’s recommendation for graduation is to go with a virtual or drive through graduation for this years' seniors. We know this is heartbreaking for our senior class but the circumstances are beyond our control. Mr. Spence will work out details and plans.
3. A conversation has begun about the possibility of postponing the start of next school year...possibility ... not determined as yet... further recommendations from officials will follow and will be based on numerous factors within the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Local school district superintendents and local leadership will keep everyone informed.
These are challenging times, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as these unprecedented events affect our school and community.
Please contact Superintendent Tim Bobrowski at 606-593-6363 for additional information.
