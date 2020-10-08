     Paige King, 29, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.  She was born February 14, 1991 in Richmond, Ky.  She is survived by her parents, Curtis and Melissa King; sister, Makayla King; brother, Matthew (Zeke) King; Granny, Janie Bowling of Booneville, Ky.;  Aunt Deborah and Uncle Doug LeDonne;  Uncle Wes and Aunt Sena Bowling, Davison, Mi., Aunt Denise King, Pine Knot, Ky.;  Grandpa Boyce King, Pine Knot, Ky.;  and numerous cousins including;  Beth Weber, Erlanger, Ky.;  Peyton Bowling, Davison, Mi.;  Casey Lawson, Crestwood, Ky. and Joey Lawson, Jacksonville, Fl.  

     She is preceded in death by Granny, Norma King of Pine Knot, Ky.; Grandpa Danny Bowling of Booneville, Ky. and Uncle Danny Fred Bowling.  

     Services were held Saturday at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in Winchester, Ky.  Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Paige King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you